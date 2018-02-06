Log in
Powell to Give Congressional Monetary Policy Testimony Feb. 28-March 1

02/06/2018 | 10:37pm CET
By Kate Davidson

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his first semiannual monetary policy report to the House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 28, the committee said Tuesday.

Mr. Powell also will testify before the Senate Banking Committee the following day, March 1, a spokeswoman for that committee confirmed. The two-day Humphrey-Hawkins hearings -- a reference to the 1978 law that requires them -- will be Mr. Powell's first appearances before Congress since being sworn in as Fed chairman Monday.

The hearing is scheduled for one week after the Fed releases the minutes from its January policy meeting, when officials voted to maintain their benchmark federal-funds rate at a range between 1.25% to 1.5%. Officials are scheduled to meet again on March 20-21.

Write to Kate Davidson at [email protected]

