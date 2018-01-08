Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PowerLink Partners Acquires Trident Power

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 06:01am CET

HOUSTON, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerLink Partners LLC, a Texas limited liability corporation (“PowerLink”), announced today that it has successfully acquired Trident Retail Energy Company, LLC (dba Trident Power, “Trident”).  In conjunction with the acquisition, PowerLink has also infused Trident with new growth capital earmarked for its stated acquisition strategy.

Trident, an active licensed retail energy provider in Maryland, New York and Illinois, was founded by 20-year industry veteran Michael Osowski who has held previous key executive roles in Green Mountain Energy, Spark Energy, and Oasis Energy (founder).

PowerLink is a holding company operated by experienced capital markets and retail energy professionals for the purpose of acquiring and integrating small to mid-sized retail energy companies and books of business.  PowerLink was founded by commodities and capital markets veteran Trent Stout.

As part of the acquisition, Osowski will become a partner in PowerLink, and will continue to purchase and integrate additional small retail companies and customer books.

“We are excited to announce the completion of this important step in our targeted growth strategy.  Trident immediately provides PowerLink with a first-class operating platform that will form the base of our growing retail energy strategy,” said Osowski and Stout.  “We will continue to aggressively evaluate acquisition opportunities in PJM, ERCOT, NYISO and NEISO.”

With the backing of both institutional and private investors, PowerLink will continue to acquire and integrate additional retail energy companies and customer books.  PowerLink offers a streamlined process with knowledgeable staff in order to quickly evaluate opportunities and perform targeted due diligence.

Source: PowerLink Partners LLC

For more information, please contact:
Trent Stout, Principal, [email protected], 281-864-1503
Michael Osowski, Principal, [email protected], 281-864-1501
www.powerlinkpartners.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:19a DAWNRAYS PHARMACEUTICAL : List of directors and their role and function
06:19a ASSETOWL : Results of General Meeting
06:18a SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to launch Galaxy A8 Plus on January 10 In India
06:17a GOLDEN GLOBES : Allison Janney, Sam Rockwell win 'Best Supporting Actor' (Motion Picture) nods
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
06:15a SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON : Notice of Institution of Section 206 Proceeding and Refund Effective Date; Southern California Edison Company
06:15a PACIFICORP : Notice of Tribal Consultation Meetings; PacifiCorp, Klamath River Renewal Corporation
06:15a CONOIL : Notice of Availability of the 2019-2024 Draft Proposed Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program and Notice of Intent To Prepare a Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement
06:15a QUALCOMM : Certain Mobile Electronic Devices and Radio Frequency and Processing Components Thereof (II); Institution of Investigation
06:15a Self-Regulatory Organizations; Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.; Notice of Filing of a Proposed Rule Change To List and Trade Shares of the First Trust Bitcoin Strategy ETF and the First Trust Inverse Bitcoin Strategy ETF, Each a Series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VII, Under Rule 14.11(i), Managed Fund Shares
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : To Buy Impact Biomedicines
2SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINGAPORE PRESS : 96.3好FM – SINGAPORE’S ALL NEW CHINESE ..
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSE's clearing house LCH reports record volumes in 2017
4BEAT HOLDINGS LTD : BEAT : World leaders visiting China's Terracotta Warriors over the past 15 years
5WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Vietnam Veterans, Walmart work to support veterans in Doña Ana County
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.