PowerSchool Completes Acquisition of PeopleAdmin to Help Schools and Districts Recruit and Empower Teachers to Support Student Success

PowerSchool, the leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions
for instruction, learning, and administration, announced today the
closing of its acquisition of PeopleAdmin, a leading provider of talent
management, professional development, student assessment, and analytics
solutions for education. PowerSchool's customers will benefit from
PeopleAdmin’s talent solutions for teachers including TalentEd™ and
assessment tools such as Performance Matters®, providing them with a
full suite of technology solutions that powers all critical aspects of
school and district operations. The combined entity will reach over 45
million students and 13,000 school and district organizations including
88 of the top 100 districts in North America.
Teachers play a key role in a student’s educational journey and giving
them time back in their day and supporting their development is critical
to successful student outcomes. PowerSchool Unified ClassroomTM
has won awards for bringing together disparate classroom tools to reduce
the workload for teachers, while allowing them to see a single view of
their students. With this acquisition, PowerSchool adds technology that
helps schools and districts recruit, develop, and retain teachers to
further empower them so they can help students achieve their full
potential.
“This acquisition bridges the gap between teacher and student data to
improve educator effectiveness and student achievement,” said
Superintendent Cecil Snead of Virginia's Orange County School District.
“Creating dashboards with student benchmarks, summative results, and
teacher evaluation competency areas enables us to develop a professional
growth and management plan for our teachers that are aligned to student
outcome goals. It takes the guesswork out of turning data into
information that will more directly and effectively support
instructional interventions that enhance student understanding and
success.”
"The closing of this acquisition furthers our commitment to support
teachers throughout their entire career with resources to help them
realize their potential and to help them get back to doing what's most
important – teaching,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “From
instruction and learning to back-office support and talent management,
we’re supporting all aspects of K-12 education, creating efficiencies,
eliminating silos, and ultimately empowering schools and districts with
unified technology to drive student achievement.”
Customers of PeopleAdmin have PowerSchool’s commitment to ongoing
product development, support, and service in addition to continuity.
This includes maintaining an open ecosystem and supporting integrations
with their current EdTech products now and in the future. PowerSchool is
committed to investing in development and innovation across all its
products, including PeopleAdmin’s HigherEd, which will continue to
function as an independent solution.
PowerSchool received a joint investment from Vista Equity Partners and
Onex (TSX: ONEX) to enable this combination and to further accelerate
its growth and innovation of solutions that improve student outcomes.
With support from long-term investors committed to education,
PowerSchool now offers a never-seen-before K-12 unified technology
solution, ideal for schools and districts of all sizes.
"With the close of its acquisition of PeopleAdmin, PowerSchool is
positioned better than ever to support all stakeholders across K-12
education, ensuring that every student is able to reach his or her full
potential," said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista
Equity Partners. "We are thrilled to continue to invest in and support
PowerSchool as it executes on its mission to improve the K-12 education
experience."
“We take pride in being long-term investors for the companies we partner
with and fully support the vision PowerSchool has to impact student
outcomes with innovative technology,” said Laurence Goldberg, a Managing
Director of Onex Partners. "PowerSchool's tremendous growth over the
past few years, capped by its acquisition of PeopleAdmin, gives it the
scale to provide a full suite of unified solutions that benefit and
empower all stakeholder’s in a child’s education.”
About PowerSchool
At PowerSchool, we believe in the simple truth that every student
deserves the best opportunities in life. That's why our mission is to
power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps
educators and students realize their potential, in their way. From the
back office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and
districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance,
assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student
registration, talent, finance and HR. Today, we're proud to be the
leading provider of K-12 education application technology supporting
over 45 million students in over 70 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com
to learn more.
