Pre-Market Technical Scan on Entertainment Equities -- Twenty-First Century Fox, MSG Networks, Comcast, and Viacom

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com shifts focus on four Diversified Entertainment stocks, namely: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ: FOX), MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN), Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA), and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB). The Entertainment industry comprises mainly of television network and station owners, and are typically involved in programming and production of content, including feature films.

Twenty-First Century Fox

On Wednesday, shares in New York headquartered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. recorded a trading volume of 6.89 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 3.98 million shares. The stock ended the session 2.38% lower at $35.32. The Company's shares have gained 7.13% in the last month, 35.07% over the previous three months, and 22.13% over the past year. The stock is trading 13.13% above its 50-day moving average and 23.69% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 61.15.

On January 09th, 2018, FOX Business Network, which is owned by Twenty-First Century Fox, announced that it will kick off the fourth season of hit primetime reality series Strange Inheritance on Monday, January 15th, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by Jamie Colby, the series will debut with a special, two-day premiere featuring back-to-back episodes on both Monday and Tuesday, January 16th, 2017. These episodes are part of a series, which chronicles the stories of unique inheritances from people and places across the US.

MSG Networks

New York-based MSG Networks Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.24% higher at $20.65. A total volume of 624,775 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 609,300 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.63% in the past month. The stock is trading 10.05% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of MSG Networks, which engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the US, have an RSI of 61.44.

Comcast

Shares in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania headquartered Comcast Corp. recorded a trading volume of 20.20 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.18% higher at $41.09. The Company's shares have advanced 8.27% in the past month, 9.02% in the previous three months, and 15.88% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.74% and 5.85%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Comcast, which operates as a media and technology company worldwide, have an RSI of 60.96.

On January 09th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI reiterated its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $44 a share to $48 a share.

On January 09th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI reiterated its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $44 a share to $48 a share.

On January 09th, 2018, Comcast Business, a subsidiary of Comcast, announced the launch of Connection Pro, the first automatic 4G wireless backup Internet connection offered by a broadband provider. Comcast Business Connection Pro is a Business Internet add-on that provides small US businesses an automatic 4G LTE cellular back-up that helps keep essential business functions going during outages caused by power failure or network disruption.

Viacom

New York headquartered Viacom Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.41% higher at $29.16. A total volume of 7.08 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 5.99 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.08% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.90%. Additionally, shares of Viacom, which operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide, have an RSI of 47.62.

On January 08th, 2018, Viacom announced that Fukiko Ogisu has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective that day. In this newly created role, Ogisu will manage the Company's human resources organization and associated functions, as well as oversee its security services. She will join the senior leadership team and will report to Christa D'Alimonte, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary.

On January 09th, 2018, research firm Pivotal Research Group reiterated its 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $27 a share to $30 a share.

