Pre-Market Technical Scan on Technical & System Software Equities -- National Instruments, Okta, PTC Inc., and SendGrid

On Tuesday, February 20, 2018, US markets saw broad based losses with eight out of nine sectors finishing the trading sessions in red. Major US indices were also bearish at the close of yesterday's session. The NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 7,234.31, down 0.07%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 1.01% lower, to finish at 24,964.75; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,716.26, down 0.58%. This Wednesday morning, WallStEquities.com looks at the performance of these four Technical & System Software stocks: National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ: NATI), Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC), and SendGrid Inc. (NYSE: SEND).

National Instruments

On Tuesday, shares in Austin, Texas headquartered National Instruments Corp. recorded a trading volume 420,663 shares. The stock ended the session 0.20% lower at $49.39. The Company's shares have gained 10.64% over the previous three months and 54.01% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.90% and 17.46%, respectively. Moreover, shares of National Instruments, which designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64.19.

Okta

San Francisco, California headquartered Okta Inc.'s stock closed the day 3.14% higher at $35.84 with a total trading volume of 1.82 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.35 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 22.82% in the past month and 20.71% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 27.67% and 34.33%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Okta, which operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices, have an RSI of 77.61.

On February 14th, 2018, research firm Needham initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $38 per share.

PTC Inc.

Shares in Needham, Massachusetts headquartered PTC Inc. recorded a trading volume of 916,103 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.60% higher at $73.72. The Company's shares have advanced 13.07% over the previous three months and 35.86% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 11.44% and 23.02%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of PTC Inc., which develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 68.04.

SendGrid

SendGrid Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 1.53% lower at $24.50 with a total trading volume of 128,195 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 35.14% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.42% and 10.30%, respectively. Additionally, shares of SendGrid, which provides a digital communication platform, have an RSI of 58.91.

