Predata : Geopolitical Risk Signals Deployed by CSIS Beyond Parallel to Inform Korea Unification Analysis

Predata, the predictive analytics platform that anticipates the risk of
future events, and Beyond Parallel, a research unit of the Washington,
D.C.-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies,
today announced a renewed partnership whereby Predata will provide its
global geopolitical risk signals to help Beyond Parallel’s experts
assess Korea unification prospects and related geopolitical issues.
With Predata’s risk signals, Beyond Parallel has already developed a
reliable indicator to predict when the Kim Jong-un regime will test
launch a ballistic missile. The signal has accurately predicted missile
activity weeks in advance and also predicted cases where there would be
no missile launch such as ahead of the recent Inter-Korean Summit. The
new partnership will build on the initial success of the relationship
and apply the Predata platform to a broader set of strategic
considerations.
“Not all intelligence information has to be from top secret sources to
be valuable. Signals derived from public online sources help Beyond
Parallel deliver its 360-degree view of long-term Korea unification to
policymakers, strategists and opinion leaders,” said Victor Cha, Senior
Advisor and Korea Chair at CSIS. “The Predata platform is unique in how
it helps us to scour, process and extract valuable data from online
behaviors and discourse that can provide essential insights and context
to inform our nonpartisan analysis of policy opportunities and security
challenges—such as denuclearization—that are at the heart of how
unification is carried out.”
“The lack of transparency in news and existing public data sources is
the genesis of the CSIS-Predata relationship,” said Joshua Haecker, Vice
President of Product and Analysis for Predata. “Beyond Parallel sought
to bring open source intelligence tools to the strategic issues
surrounding Korean unification. By pairing Predata signals with their
databases of historical Korea events, Beyond Parallel found they could
better analyze current trends and anticipate changes in North and South
Korea relations.”
“Big data and machine learning tools combined with expert analysis and
historical lessons are the new keys to how policymakers, academics and
the global risk community will seek to build greater understanding of
global macro events,” added Haecker.
In addition to missile tests, Predata signals have illuminated other
developments on the peninsula:
Friction from South Koreans about the role China will play in the
summit tied to a spike in interest in a signal monitoring China and
South Korea relations.
Increased Korean-language interest in the Syria and Libya conflicts
indicating that Korean observers drew a connection between the strikes
and denuclearization.
Significant interest in the recent Inter-Korean summit among Korean
audiences in a way that has not been seen since the 2010 bombardment
of Yeonpyeong.
Other Predata signals will help Beyond Parallel anticipate the
likelihood of events such as North Korea changing from a diplomatic
course to re-assuming a more provocative posture; the likelihood of a
U.S. troop drawdown; shifts in Japan’s defense policy; and changes in
China’s diplomatic relations with the Kim Jong-un regime.
Looking beyond the Korean Peninsula, Predata’s global risk intelligence
has helped geopolitical analysts and global macro strategists to
evaluate trade
wars with China, operations
of terrorist organizations and major
currency fluctuations such as the Japanese yen against the U.S.
dollar, and more.
For more information concerning the Predata platform and how to bring
predictive analytics rigor to the study of world events, please email [email protected].
About CSIS Beyond Parallel
Beyond Parallel is a nonpartisan and authoritative analytic vehicle for
delivering greater clarity and understanding to policymakers,
strategists, and opinion leaders about Korean unification. The project
will address issues that hold strategic significance for unification and
functional issues such as economic development, migration, food
security, transitional justice, human rights, and health that will be at
the heart of how unification is carried out. To learn more about Beyond
Parallel, the Korea signals, and its predictive analytics work with
Predata, visit https://beyondparallel.csis.org/signals/
About Predata
Predata uses alternative data and predictive analytics to identify and
map human behavior online to anticipate the risk of future events. The
company is building the world's smartest platform for political,
financial, and market risk intelligence. Predata's platform enables
customers to discover, quantify and act on dynamic shifts in online
actions about topics of interest to them. Combined with a proprietary
event database, Predata's signals provide users with early warning for
different types of risk events in any given country, operational
footprint, or area of interest. For further information, visit www.predata.com
or follow us on Twitter @predata.
