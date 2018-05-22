Predata : Geopolitical Risk Signals Deployed by CSIS Beyond Parallel to Inform Korea Unification Analysis

Predata, the predictive analytics platform that anticipates the risk of future events, and Beyond Parallel, a research unit of the Washington, D.C.-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, today announced a renewed partnership whereby Predata will provide its global geopolitical risk signals to help Beyond Parallel’s experts assess Korea unification prospects and related geopolitical issues.

With Predata’s risk signals, Beyond Parallel has already developed a reliable indicator to predict when the Kim Jong-un regime will test launch a ballistic missile. The signal has accurately predicted missile activity weeks in advance and also predicted cases where there would be no missile launch such as ahead of the recent Inter-Korean Summit. The new partnership will build on the initial success of the relationship and apply the Predata platform to a broader set of strategic considerations.

“Not all intelligence information has to be from top secret sources to be valuable. Signals derived from public online sources help Beyond Parallel deliver its 360-degree view of long-term Korea unification to policymakers, strategists and opinion leaders,” said Victor Cha, Senior Advisor and Korea Chair at CSIS. “The Predata platform is unique in how it helps us to scour, process and extract valuable data from online behaviors and discourse that can provide essential insights and context to inform our nonpartisan analysis of policy opportunities and security challenges—such as denuclearization—that are at the heart of how unification is carried out.”

“The lack of transparency in news and existing public data sources is the genesis of the CSIS-Predata relationship,” said Joshua Haecker, Vice President of Product and Analysis for Predata. “Beyond Parallel sought to bring open source intelligence tools to the strategic issues surrounding Korean unification. By pairing Predata signals with their databases of historical Korea events, Beyond Parallel found they could better analyze current trends and anticipate changes in North and South Korea relations.”

“Big data and machine learning tools combined with expert analysis and historical lessons are the new keys to how policymakers, academics and the global risk community will seek to build greater understanding of global macro events,” added Haecker.

In addition to missile tests, Predata signals have illuminated other developments on the peninsula:

Friction from South Koreans about the role China will play in the summit tied to a spike in interest in a signal monitoring China and South Korea relations.

Increased Korean-language interest in the Syria and Libya conflicts indicating that Korean observers drew a connection between the strikes and denuclearization.

Significant interest in the recent Inter-Korean summit among Korean audiences in a way that has not been seen since the 2010 bombardment of Yeonpyeong.

Other Predata signals will help Beyond Parallel anticipate the likelihood of events such as North Korea changing from a diplomatic course to re-assuming a more provocative posture; the likelihood of a U.S. troop drawdown; shifts in Japan’s defense policy; and changes in China’s diplomatic relations with the Kim Jong-un regime.

Looking beyond the Korean Peninsula, Predata’s global risk intelligence has helped geopolitical analysts and global macro strategists to evaluate trade wars with China, operations of terrorist organizations and major currency fluctuations such as the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, and more.

About CSIS Beyond Parallel

Beyond Parallel is a nonpartisan and authoritative analytic vehicle for delivering greater clarity and understanding to policymakers, strategists, and opinion leaders about Korean unification. The project will address issues that hold strategic significance for unification and functional issues such as economic development, migration, food security, transitional justice, human rights, and health that will be at the heart of how unification is carried out. To learn more about Beyond Parallel, the Korea signals, and its predictive analytics work with Predata, visit https://beyondparallel.csis.org/signals/

About Predata

Predata uses alternative data and predictive analytics to identify and map human behavior online to anticipate the risk of future events. The company is building the world's smartest platform for political, financial, and market risk intelligence. Predata's platform enables customers to discover, quantify and act on dynamic shifts in online actions about topics of interest to them. Combined with a proprietary event database, Predata's signals provide users with early warning for different types of risk events in any given country, operational footprint, or area of interest. For further information, visit www.predata.com or follow us on Twitter @predata.

