Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Predictive Technology Group Appoints John E. Sorrentino to Chair Predictive Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 09:31am EST

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PRED) announces that John E. Sorrentino, will chair the Predictive Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board. Predictive Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group, Inc., specializes in genetic testing, diagnostics, and therapeutic products to advance precision medicine. Sorrentino is Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vaccine Research and Development at Pfizer and brings his vast experience in R&D and clinical laboratory management to the Predictive Therapeutics’ Advisory team.

PRED Appoints Sorrentino
Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRED) announces that John E. Sorrentino, will chair the Predictive Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board. Predictive Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group, Inc., specializes in genetic testing, diagnostics, and therapeutic products to advance precision medicine. Sorrentino is Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vaccine Research and Development at Pfizer and brings his vast experience in R&D and clinical laboratory management to the Predictive Therapeutics’ Advisory team. Pharmaceuticals, www.predictivetechnologygroup.com.


Sorrentino has over 35 years of senior management experience in the life sciences. Focused on improving public health, he has held leadership roles in private, and public companies, as well as government and non-profit institutions. Prior to joining Wyeth, later acquired by Pfizer, 14 years ago, Sorrentino held executive positions in several organizations that provided neonatal screening and related clinical services.  Sorrentino’s expertise has had him appear before state legislators, the US Congress and professional societies on a variety of healthcare and policy issues.

“We are very pleased to have John head up our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dr. Mike Dey, CEO of Predictive Therapeutics and former Wyeth colleague. “John's experience in clinical testing and women’s health will be an invaluable addition to our current team of experts and our mission to effectively treat endometriosis.”

“I am excited to chair the Predictive Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board,” said John Sorrentino. “The work they are doing in genetic testing has potential to ultimately assist mothers and their children in knowing if they need therapeutic treatment and could improve health outcomes.”

Predictive Therapeutics plans to launch several new molecular diagnostic tests focused on women’s health, and a therapeutic drug for the potential treatment of endometriosis.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.
Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PRED), a Salt Lake City, UT, based Life-Sciences Holding company formed in 2013, aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics, and companion therapeutics through its wholly owned subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics and Predictive Biotech. Its subsidiary companies currently focus on four main categories: Endometriosis, Scoliosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Regenerative Tissue Products. PRED is exploring possibilities for additional disease identification and treatment categories in its integrated, registered laboratories. PRED subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person’s risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively, www.predictivetechnologygroup.com, www.predrx.com and www.predbiotech.com.

For more information about Predictive Technology Group, Inc. and the release, contact Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL, 757-306-6090 and [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements- To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for new vaccines and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

Contact:
Rich Kaiser
Investor Relations
757-306-6090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7007f478-713e-420e-9c87-9f1c7bcf96e2

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:35p DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE GRUNDBESITZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04:34p Stratfor Forecasts Geopolitical Risks for 2018
04:34p MESA LABORATORIES : DryCal in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
04:34p STATE STREET : Global Investor Confidence Declines in December by 1.5 points to 94.8
04:34p INCA WORLDWIDE (OTC-PINK : QEDN) Issues Christmas Letter to Shareholders, Followers, and Inca Seed Consumers
04:33p Keppel bribery fine shines spotlight on peer Sembcorp, shares slide‍​
04:33p S&P GLOBAL : CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price NSA Index Continues Steady Gains In October
04:32p APOGEE ENTERPRISES : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
04:31p NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Mu, xray
04:31p S&P 500 MOVERS : Mu, kss
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED : STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL supplied around 55000 metric tonnes of stee..
2Apple suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand; analysts' views mixed
3D. R. HORTON INC : D. R. HORTON INC : Free Research Report as D.R. Hortons Revenue Jumped 12% and EPS Advance..
4MITSUBISHI CORP : MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Participates in Real Estate Development Project in Ho Chi Minh City..
5NBCC (INDIA) LTD : NBCC INDIA : provides clarification after CBI claims alleged corruption charge on company's..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.