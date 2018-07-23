Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Premier of Victoria : Strengthening Support For Local Steel Jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 03:58am CEST

Victorian steel manufacturing is booming again with Australia's largest steel manufacturer, BlueScope, creating over 100 jobs at its Western Port plant over the last 12 months.

Minister for Industry and Employment Ben Carroll visited BlueScope's massive steel plant at Hastings which produces coated and painted steel products, including COLORBOND steel.

The Andrews Labor Government's record infrastructure pipeline and a booming construction industry have contributed to the demand for steel which has meant a previously dormant manufacturing line has been reinstated to increase production at the Western Port facility.

This week the company will export close to 10,000 tonnes of steel directly to the United States from the Port of Hastings.

The Labor Government is putting local workers and businesses first, through local content requirements - including 100 per cent local steel being used in the removal of level crossings.

Local steel requirements are also in place for the West Gate Tunnel and Melbourne Metro - boosting jobs and supporting businesses like BlueScope.

BlueScope's success reflects the resurgence in Victorian manufacturing which has seen 17 consecutive months of growth.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Industry and Employment Ben Carroll

'Victorian manufacturing is booming - it's creating jobs and supporting local businesses - including BlueScope.'

'Unlike the Liberals who ignored local content - we'll continue supporting local jobs in the steel industry by using locally produced steel on our major projects.'

Quotes attributable to BlueScope Steel Western Port Manager Jim Graham

'BlueScope is very pleased with the support the Victorian Government has provided to the steel supply chain in Victoria, including through its use of Australian-made steel in major road and rail infrastructure projects.'

'Strong demand for BlueScope's steel products in both domestic and export markets has seen a resurgence in production and employment at our Western Port plant.'

Disclaimer

Premier of Victoria published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 01:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48aTENTERFIELD SHIRE COUNCIL : Media Release - Free Waste Week - Dumping of Green Waste - 23 July 2018
PU
05:44aChina Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:05aChina first half total trade with North Korea slumps 56 percent year-on-year in dollar terms - customs
RE
04:48aAsian stocks ease, dollar near two-week lows on Trump comments
RE
04:47aAsian stocks ease, dollar near two-week lows on Trump comments
RE
04:38aDALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE : 2018-07-23DCE Completes Global LEI Registration
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward
2HANG SENG : China Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
3BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP Billiton Served with Class Action in Australia Court
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : White House to showcase U.S. products as trade battles loom
5G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.