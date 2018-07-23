Premier of Victoria : Strengthening Support For Local Steel Jobs

Victorian steel manufacturing is booming again with Australia's largest steel manufacturer, BlueScope, creating over 100 jobs at its Western Port plant over the last 12 months.

Minister for Industry and Employment Ben Carroll visited BlueScope's massive steel plant at Hastings which produces coated and painted steel products, including COLORBOND steel.

The Andrews Labor Government's record infrastructure pipeline and a booming construction industry have contributed to the demand for steel which has meant a previously dormant manufacturing line has been reinstated to increase production at the Western Port facility.

This week the company will export close to 10,000 tonnes of steel directly to the United States from the Port of Hastings.

The Labor Government is putting local workers and businesses first, through local content requirements - including 100 per cent local steel being used in the removal of level crossings.

Local steel requirements are also in place for the West Gate Tunnel and Melbourne Metro - boosting jobs and supporting businesses like BlueScope.

BlueScope's success reflects the resurgence in Victorian manufacturing which has seen 17 consecutive months of growth.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Industry and Employment Ben Carroll

'Victorian manufacturing is booming - it's creating jobs and supporting local businesses - including BlueScope.'

'Unlike the Liberals who ignored local content - we'll continue supporting local jobs in the steel industry by using locally produced steel on our major projects.'

Quotes attributable to BlueScope Steel Western Port Manager Jim Graham

'BlueScope is very pleased with the support the Victorian Government has provided to the steel supply chain in Victoria, including through its use of Australian-made steel in major road and rail infrastructure projects.'

'Strong demand for BlueScope's steel products in both domestic and export markets has seen a resurgence in production and employment at our Western Port plant.'