News : Economy & Forex
Premier of Victoria : Victoria's Medicinal Cannabis Plan Breaks Green Frontiers

02/13/2018 | 11:31am CET

Victoria continues to lead the way in developing a robust, profitable and ground-breaking medicinal cannabis industry.

Addressing the Canadian Australian Chamber of Commerce, Minister for Agriculture Jaala Pulford said the Medicinal Cannabis Industry Development Plan released last month was laying the groundwork for Victoria to lead the nation in attracting local and international businesses into the sector.

Minister Pulford reflected on Victoria's progress to date, and stressed the critical role played by Canadian partners in Victoria's emerging cannabis industry.

Canada is widely seen as representing global best practice in the safe cultivation, manufacture and regulation of medicinal cannabis.

Close collaboration with Canadian businesses has already helped Victoria develop cultivation and extraction facilities, obtain knowledge of industry development and help us develop world-class approaches to strain development, cultivation and manufacturing.

Last month, the Andrews Labor Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Canadian company Canopy Growth Corporation to further develop research and technical capabilities in the production of medicinal cannabis.

Victorian scientists are now working with Canopy to harness their expertise in both agricultural and medical research and identify specific plant strains that are expected to be beneficial for particular patient conditions.

The Labor Government supports the development of a productive and profitable medicinal cannabis industry that is expected to create 500 new jobs and generate $90 million annually for the Victorian economy within a decade.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Agriculture Jaala Pulford

'What we are doing here in Victoria is ground-breaking.'

'It's important we act quickly, but even more important that we get this right - we won't get a second shot at being the national leader in this sector.'

'The professionalism and passion of everyone involved in the sector is inspiring - whether government regulators, manufacturers, or the amazing scientists who makes this all possible.'

Premier of Victoria published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:30:01 UTC.

