Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Kenya, 2013-2017 Retail Sales Data & Forecasts to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/23/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

The "Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Kenya" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Colour cosmetics and skin care were the two most dynamic areas of premium beauty and personal care in 2017. Both categories are benefiting from strong demand amongst young urban professionals, who are experiencing rising disposable income and an increase in social exposure both at work and in leisure time.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

  • Get a detailed picture of the Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;
  • Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
  • Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
  • Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hsl6ht/premium_beauty?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
