Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/01/11 China, Cambodia pledge to promote pragmatic cooperation

01/11/2018 | 11:59am CET

PHNOM PENH - China and Cambodia have pledged to further promote pragmatic cooperation in a series of areas, according to a joint communique released after Premier Li Keqiang concluded an official visit to Cambodia on Jan 11.

The two sides decided to accelerate the effective alignment of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and China's 13th Five-Year Plan with Cambodia's national development strategy and Industrial Development Policy (2015-2025), while promoting cooperation in production capacity and investment, said the communique.

The committees on economic and trade cooperation of the two governments should guide enterprises of the two countries to carry out long-term win-win cooperation in various forms, it said, adding that bilateral trade should be promoted to reach the goal of $6 billion in 2020.

China will expand its imports from Cambodia, said the communique.

'China welcomes the Cambodian government and enterprises to participate in the first China International Import Expo,' it said.

The expo will be held in November 2018 in Shanghai.

China welcomes more Cambodian agricultural products that meet China's inspection and quarantine standards and consumers' demands to enter into the Chinese market, it said.

China will help Cambodia realize development in traffic engineering, hydraulic engineering, mine clearance, education and health, it said, adding that China will actively promote the construction of projects such as Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital and Tboung Khmum Provincial Hospital.

China supports competitive and reliable Chinese enterprises in enhancing cooperation with Cambodia in infrastructure, agriculture, water resources, energy, telecommunications, industry and tourism, said the communique.

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 10:59:07 UTC.

