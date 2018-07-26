Log in
Presidency of People Republic of China : 2018/07/26 Environmental protection stressed

07/26/2018 | 05:35am CEST

Premier Li Keqiang said the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is ecologically fragile but with important water resources, so more efforts should be spent to make it an ecological model, during an inspection tour to Nyingchi prefecture, Tibet autonomous region.

On July 25, he visited an area where the Yarlung Zangbo River and Nyang River meet.

The Yarlung Zangbo is one of the highest rivers above sea level in the world, and also the longest plateau river in China. Nyang is one of the major tributaries of the Yarlung Zangbo, regarded as the mother river of Nyingchi.

As the water tower of China and Asia, Tibet's water resources deserve better protection, Premier Li said, urging the local government to construct Tibet into a beautiful place.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 03:34:02 UTC
