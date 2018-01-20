Presidency of Republic of South Africa : President Zuma to receive a courtesy call from President Kirr of South Sudan in Pretoria

Log in
President Zuma to receive a courtesy call from President Kirr of South Sudan in Pretoria

01/20/2018 | 05:59pm CET
President Jacob Zuma will today, 20 January 2018, receive a courtesy call from President Salva Kirr Of Republic of South Sudan at his official residence Mahlamba Ndlofu in Pretoria.

During the courtesy call, it is expected that President Kirr will brief President Zuma on the political and security situation in South Sudan.

In 2014 President Zuma appointed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the Special Envoy to South Sudan to assist with the resolution of the political impasse in that country.

South Africa and South Sudan enjoy good political relations.

Enquiries: Dr Bongani Ngqulunga on 082 308 9373 or [email protected]

Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 20 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2018 16:59:02 UTC.

