President Macron Can't Escape Burden of Old Debts

By Simon Nixon

With much of the world apparently in the grip of Macron-mania, perhaps a note of caution is warranted. Without doubt the young French president is the man of the moment: In just eight months since taking office, Emmanuel Macron has transformed perceptions of his own country and electrified European politics.

The French economy grew by 1.9% in 2017, the fastest for 10 years, while business confidence hit a 10-year high.

Mr. Macron, who is 40 years-old, underlined his star power by last month attracting some leaders of a few of the biggest global companies to a pre-Davos global economic summit in Versailles, once the home of French kings.

European leaders who used to bewail French weakness privately express anxiety at the scale of Mr. Macron's ambitions. France is back.

Yet if Mr. Macron has exceeded expectations, there are signs that the challenges he faces may be greater than previously thought. While growth last year was impressive by recent French standards, and well ahead of forecasts at the start of the year, it barely outpaced Italy -- or even the U.K., which is in the midst of a political nervous breakdown.

Alarmingly, the number of job vacancies is rising and a growing number of businesses are warning that they can't boost production due to labor shortages despite unemployment remaining at 9.8%. That is raising concerns that there may be far less spare capacity than thought. Pre-crisis, it widely was assumed that the natural rate of unemployment -- the point at which inflationary pressures start to build -- was around 7%; now the Banque de France fears it may be above 8%.

Meanwhile, France emerged from the crisis with strikingly high levels of debt. Government debt is 96.5% of gross domestic product, up from 64.3% in 2007. True, most governments borrowed heavily during the crisis. But France experienced a milder recession in 2008-2009 than most euro-area counties and avoided a double-dip recession in 2011-2012, yet its debt is still rising.

In contrast, the Netherlands and Ireland substantially have cut debt from crisis-era peaks, while even Spanish, Portuguese and Italian debt levels are falling.

Moreover, public borrowing in most countries has offset private-sector deleveraging. But in France, private-sector debt has rocketed: Corporate borrowing is up 25% to 169% of GDP since 2007 and is now the third highest in the eurozone, notes Gilles Moec, chief European economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. That leaves France vulnerable to shocks, whether via rising interest rates or a downturn in the business cycle.

Of course, Mr. Macron is well aware of the dangers. He has already delivered a landmark labor-market reform that had eluded previous French governments. He has reformed taxes on capital gains, introducing a flat rate of 30% in place of marginal rates that could rise as high as 55%. He has committed to cut corporate taxes from 33% -- the highest in the eurozone -- to 26% by 2022 and will make a temporary cut in payroll taxes into a permanent one.

He is embarking on a major reform of higher education and vocational training which over time should help address skill shortages and lower the natural rate of unemployment. A new package of measures to reduce regulatory burdens on business -- including a number of reforms that Mr. Macron had tried to implement as a minister in the previous government -- also is planned this year.

Nonetheless, lack of progress in debt reduction leaves France vulnerable on two levels. Firstly, it leaves the country with little fiscal capacity to cope with a future crisis. The government appears to have succeeded in bringing the budget deficit below the eurozone limit of 3% in 2017 for the first time in a decade -- if only with the assistance of an emergency EUR10 billion retroactive tax on business -- but Paris intends to go to the outer limits of the flexibility allowed under eurozone rules to avoid further cutting the deficit.

A faster pace of deficit reduction is difficult because of longtime job protections enjoyed by public-sector workers and because some reforms require extra public spending -- such as the proposed new-worker training programs, which alone will cost EUR15 billion a year, officials say.

They also argue that cutting spending too quickly could hit growth and undermine support for further reforms. But the result is that debt to GDP is forecast to fall by just 5% by 2022.

The second danger is that what may make sense in a French context may count against Mr. Macron at the European level. As a minister, a candidate and now as president, Mr. Macron has staked his credibility on his ability to overhaul the eurozone, not least by creating a eurozone-wide fiscal capacity that could be used to help stabilize countries experiencing economic shocks.

To succeed, however, Mr. Macron must overcome opposition from many countries that have cut deficits and debts -- often in far more challenging conditions than France now faces -- who argue that the most effective form of stabilization is to maintain fiscal capacity at the national level. They fear that Mr. Macron's proposals will mutate into a system of permanent transfers that will weaken incentives to reduce debts, not least in France.

Given how closely France's current revival has become entwined with Mr. Macron's credibility, more than his own career may yet hinge on his winning the argument.

Write to Simon Nixon at [email protected]