Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President Trump Says He Will ‘Write Out’ Bump Stocks Without Congress; Two Second Amendment Groups Initiate Legal Action to Oppose Ban

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 12:43am CET

Washington DC, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a press conference today, President Donald Trump said that, “I don’t care if Congress does it or not, I’m writing [so-called ‘bump stocks’] out myself.” In response to these troubling statements, constitutional rights advocacy organizations Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) and Firearms Policy Foundation (FPF) have announced that they have retained attorneys Joshua Prince and Adam Kraut of the Pennsylvania-based Firearms Industry Consulting Group, a division of Civil Rights Defense Firm, P.C., to submit their legal opposition to any rulemaking and begin preparing for litigation. 

0_int_FPC-Logo-black-OL.png


Last month, FPC submitted a legal letter of opposition to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ advanced noticed of proposed rulemaking on the “Application of the Definition of Machinegun to Bump Fire Stocks and Other Similar Devices.” In its comments, FPC explained that the “DOJ and BATFE clearly lack the statutory authority to re-define the targeted devices as ‘machineguns’,” and that these ATF-approved and legally-possessed devices could not be regulated firearms under the statutes. 

FPC and FPF oppose restrictions on the acquisition, possession, carry, transportation, and use of semi-automatic firearms, ammunition, and firearm parts and accessories by law-abiding people.

“We will use every resource and remedy available to us in our ongoing defense of the Constitution, the rights it protects, and millions of law-abiding American people,” said FPC President Brandon Combs. “While we would prefer to block any executive action or rulemaking that would ban currently-legal firearms parts before it becomes law, we would not hesitate to file a federal lawsuit to protect the rights and legal personal property of gun owners if that’s what it takes.” 

Those who wish to support FPC and FPF’s efforts to oppose executive branch gun control and support legal action a can make tax-deductible donation at www.defendgunparts.com. Individuals can become a member of FPC at www.firearmspolicy.org/join.

Firearms Policy Coalition (www.firearmspolicy.org) is a 501(c)4 grassroots nonprofit organization. FPC’s mission is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, especially the fundamental, individual Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

Firearms Policy Foundation (www.firearmsfoundation.org) is a 501(c)3 grassroots nonprofit organization. FPF’s mission is to defend the Constitution of the United States and the People’s rights, privileges and immunities deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition, especially the inalienable, fundamental, and individual right to keep and bear arms.

Firearms Industry Consulting Group (www.firearmsindustryconsultinggroup.com) represents individuals, organizations, firearms licensees, and others located across the United States in all matters relating to firearms and ATF compliance. FIGG is a division of Civil Rights Defense Firm, P.C.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/785ec5ef-0b90-481b-89c8-1fdc8c22b3c0

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f797130-0ecf-4d5f-bf83-1cc91b0a90a0

Craig DeLuz
Firearms Policy Coalition
(855) 372-7522
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02/26AUTHORITIES : Victorville man who led deputies on pursuit before crashing had drugs in vehicle
AQ
02/26MICROSOFT : takes data-privacy debate to Supreme Court, and Congress
AQ
02/26Sinopec plans to import more oil from US
AQ
02/26Geely mulls Daimler links to expand global reach
AQ
02/26FOUR YEARS ON : Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development
AQ
02/26Huawei takes a significant lead in 5G race
AQ
02/26Akorn Issues Statement on Investigation
GL
02/26NorthStar Pure Lead AGM Batteries Now Available Through PACCAR Parts
AC
02/26NORTHWEST HEALTH PROP REAL EST INV TRUST : Healthcare Properties REIT Provides Update on Vital Healthcare Property Trust's Strong Half Year Results
AQ
02/26UNITY BANK : Why we froze Bola Shagaya’s account, by EFCC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AKORN, INC. : Fresenius says probe may affect Akorn deal, sees slower 2018 sales
2U.S. oil extends gains to hold near three-week high
3SEADRILL LTD : SEADRILL : Reshuffles Bankruptcy Workout Plan to Build Support
4AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : AMERICAN EXPRESS : Supreme Court Grills Both Sides in States' Challenge of American..
5IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Cuban cigar sales hit record as China demand surges

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.