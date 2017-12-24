President of Republic of Azerbaijan : Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday and wished him robust health, success in his state activity for the prosperity and development of the people of Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The presidents expressed their confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries would continue successfully developing in all areas.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan recalled their numerous reciprocal visits and meetings that took place throughout the year, expressing confidence that the contacts will be maintained next year too.