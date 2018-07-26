Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of Russia : BRICS Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

Following an official photography session, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Brazil Michel Temer Temer MichelPresident of Brazil, President of China Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People's Republic of China and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India held a restricted meeting.

The BRICSBackground informationBRICS leaders will discuss how to improve the group's operations and the further development of cooperation in priority spheres such as politics, security, trade, the economy, finance, culture and humanitarian ties.

The summit agenda also includes the coordination of actions on regional matters, including the situation in Syria and the Middle East as a whole, as well as the settlement of problems concerning the Korean Peninsula and Iran's nuclear programme.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 12:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pECB Leaves Rates on Hold as It Affirms Bond Taper Plan
DJ
02:04pText - Statement from the ECB following policy meeting
RE
02:04pECB stays on hold but Draghi likely to highlight growth risks
RE
02:01pMomentous Entertainment Group Files Trademark Application on Its New Cryptocurrency Platform
GL
02:01pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : BRICS Summit
PU
01:58pIt started with a kiss - how Juncker wooed Trump
RE
01:56pECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Monetary policy decisions
PU
01:52pTSX futures point to a lower open
RE
01:51pISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : DTEK's Production Indicators for 6 months of 2018
PU
01:51pCenovus Energy's production rises on higher global oil demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2AMAZON.COM : Facebook's grim forecast - privacy push will erode profits for years
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Daimler braced for emissions-test impact as profit weakens
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Profit Rises on Budweiser, Stella Artois Growth
5ERICSSON : ERICSSON : After profits drop, Nokia counts on 5G boost later in year

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.