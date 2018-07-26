President of Russia : BRICS Summit

Following an official photography session, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Brazil Michel Temer Temer MichelPresident of Brazil, President of China Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People's Republic of China and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India held a restricted meeting.

The BRICSBackground informationBRICS leaders will discuss how to improve the group's operations and the further development of cooperation in priority spheres such as politics, security, trade, the economy, finance, culture and humanitarian ties.

The summit agenda also includes the coordination of actions on regional matters, including the situation in Syria and the Middle East as a whole, as well as the settlement of problems concerning the Korean Peninsula and Iran's nuclear programme.