Presidio Residential Capital Hires Senior Financial Professional

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Lewis, a real estate industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience and a strong background in financial management, has joined the team at Presidio Residential Capital.



“We’re thrilled to have someone with Robin’s depth of experience in financial management,” said Presidio principal Paul Lucatuorto. “She will also be a great addition to the Presidio team due to her extensive knowledge of the real estate industry.”

In her new role, Lewis will perform a number of financial duties, both internally and in conjunction with Presidio’s builder partners. She will provide financial oversight for projects with joint venture partners and lenders and act as a liaison between Presidio’s asset managers and principals.

“I look forward to helping provide strategic financial oversight that will bring direct value to Presidio and its business partners,” Lewis said.

Before she joined Presidio, Lewis spent 16 years with The Corky McMillin Companies. As Senior Vice President of Finance, she focused on the development and implementation of corporate financial strategies and communicated with McMillin’s business partners and lenders. Before that, Lewis was a manager at KPMG in Phoenix, where she worked primarily with real estate and public company clients.

A certified public accountant, Lewis graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in both finance and accounting.

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com,

