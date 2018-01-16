Press Ganey : Expands Real-Time Data Collection Capabilities Through Acquisition of Bivarus

Dynamic Consumer Feedback Technology Builds Upon Press Ganey’s Leading Digital Platform

Press Ganey today announced the acquisition of Bivarus, which offers real-time patient and caregiver insights through a patented, dynamic consumer feedback platform. The addition of Bivarus’s capabilities complements Press Ganey’s comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help clients improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care for consumers and achieve the goal of zero harm.

“Press Ganey is committed to helping health care organizations reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience through a comprehensive suite of innovative, scientifically rigorous solutions,” said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO, Press Ganey. “The addition of Bivarus’s capabilities to our portfolio of solutions will provide additional opportunities to capture targeted feedback that complements deep data collection across the patient journey.”

With its innovative, dynamic consumer feedback platform, Bivarus applies a patented methodology to deliver select questions to each patient. The addition supports Press Ganey’s proven approach to capture meaningful patient feedback in real time, leading to actionable insights. Through immediate data capture, health care organizations can identify service issues, evaluate provider performance and track quality improvement efforts instantly.

“Bivarus shares Press Ganey’s passion for capturing direct feedback from patients, consumers and caregivers to improve the quality and delivery of care,” said David Levin, CEO, Bivarus. “We are proud to join Press Ganey in its mission to redefine how health care organizations capture and operationalize patient-and employee-generated insights to transform the care experience and create continuous, sustained improvement.”

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey is a leading provider of patient experience measurement, performance analytics and strategic advisory solutions for health care organizations across the continuum of care. Press Ganey is recognized as a pioneer and thought leader in patient experience measurement and performance improvement solutions. The company’s mission is to help health care organizations reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the safety, quality and experience of care.

