Press Ganey : Expands Real-Time Data Collection Capabilities Through Acquisition of Bivarus

Press
Ganey today announced the acquisition of Bivarus, which offers
real-time patient and caregiver insights through a patented, dynamic
consumer feedback platform. The addition of Bivarus’s capabilities
complements Press Ganey’s comprehensive suite of solutions designed to
help clients improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care
for consumers and achieve the goal of zero harm.
“Press Ganey is committed to helping health care organizations reduce
patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience through a
comprehensive suite of innovative, scientifically rigorous solutions,”
said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO, Press Ganey. “The addition of Bivarus’s
capabilities to our portfolio of solutions will provide additional
opportunities to capture targeted feedback that complements deep data
collection across the patient journey.”
With its innovative, dynamic consumer feedback platform, Bivarus applies
a patented methodology to deliver select questions to each patient. The
addition supports Press Ganey’s proven approach to capture meaningful
patient feedback in real time, leading to actionable insights. Through
immediate data capture, health care organizations can identify service
issues, evaluate provider performance and track quality improvement
efforts instantly.
“Bivarus shares Press Ganey’s passion for capturing direct feedback from
patients, consumers and caregivers to improve the quality and delivery
of care,” said David Levin, CEO, Bivarus. “We are proud to join Press
Ganey in its mission to redefine how health care organizations capture
and operationalize patient-and employee-generated insights to transform
the care experience and create continuous, sustained improvement.”
About Press Ganey
Press
Ganey is a leading provider of patient experience measurement,
performance analytics and strategic advisory solutions for health care
organizations across the continuum of care. Press Ganey is recognized as
a pioneer and thought leader in patient experience measurement and
performance improvement solutions. The company’s mission is to help
health care organizations reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver
resilience to improve the safety, quality and experience of care.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006394/en/