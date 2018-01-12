Press Release: U.S. EPA Report Shows Fuel Economy Standards Saving Americans Money, Cutting Pollution

For Immediate Release

January 12, 2018

Contact: Judith Nemes

EPA Trends and Performance Report:

Fuel Economy Standards Helping Americans Save At the Gas Pump, Cut Pollution That Is Harming Public Health

STATEMENT BY HOWARD A. LEARNER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ENVIRONMENTAL LAW & POLICY CENTER

Howard Learner, Executive Director of the Environmental Law & Policy Center, said in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Trends and Performance Reports released Thursday:

'The EPA's Trends Report shows clean car standards are driving innovation in auto manufacturing and putting fuel saving technologies to work. These standards are helping cars and light trucks to emit less pollution and use less gasoline and oil - that's good for consumers, good for clean air, good for our climate, and good for reducing our dependence on oil.'

'Keeping strong fuel economy and clean car standards will ensure that American cars and trucks continue to improve with innovation technologies that deliver more and better choices for consumers along with fuel savings and less pollution.'

###