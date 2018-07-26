Press Releases: Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:

On July 25, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met with Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov on the margins of the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sullivan and Foreign Minister Abdrakhmanov discussed protecting religious freedom, mutual efforts to strengthen regional cooperation in Central Asia and expand bilateral trade and investment, and building on the progress made since the January 2018 White House visit of President Nazarbayev as part of the new enhanced strategic partnership.