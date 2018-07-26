Press Releases: Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov

Log in
Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov

07/26/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:

On July 25, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met with Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov on the margins of the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sullivan and Foreign Minister Abdrakhmanov discussed protecting religious freedom, mutual efforts to strengthen regional cooperation in Central Asia and expand bilateral trade and investment, and building on the progress made since the January 2018 White House visit of President Nazarbayev as part of the new enhanced strategic partnership.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of State published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 21:51:05 UTC
