Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Preventing Avoidable Deaths

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 09:46am EDT

CHICAGO, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety released a clinical education podcast, "Preventing Avoidable Deaths."

In this clinical education podcast, Frank Overdyk, MD, who is an anesthesiologist practicing in Charleston, SC, discusses the costs of monitoring patients receiving opioids and the costs of not being monitored. He says that it is impossible to predict with 100% accuracy how a particular patient will react when administered an opioid. Continuous patient monitoring, which costs just $20-$30 per day in the case of monitoring with pulse oximetry, is a small price to pay to help prevent avoidable patient deaths.

This is a cost that Dr. Overdyk believes is justified for today's hospitalized patients. As he says:

Ideally, I believe all hospitalized patients in 2018 deserve at a minimum some form up of continuous monitoring. Triaging is acceptable and it will catch those patients at the highest risk, but if we have a zero tolerance for preventable harm, then we should by paying for continuous monitoring of all patients.

Dr. Overdyk is a member of board of advisors of the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety and organized the two conferences on opioid-induced respiratory depression ("OIRD") for the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation.

To listen to the interview, please click here.

The clinical education podcast is made possible by educational grants from Medtronic and EarlySense.

About Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety is a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to promote safer clinical practices and standards for patients through collaboration among healthcare experts, professionals, scientific researchers, and others, to improve healthcare delivery. For more information, please go to www.ppahs.org.

 

Improving Health & Safety Through Innovation and Awareness. (PRNewsfoto/Physician-Patient Alliance...)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preventing-avoidable-deaths-300610696.html

SOURCE Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pALBEMARLE : Recent Data Shows Demand for Cobalt Set to Grow
PR
03:11pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Premier League clubs disappoint in Champions League again, leaving hopes with Man City and Liverpool
AQ
03:11pDANA INCORPORATED : to Host Investor Forum
PR
03:11pWorld Avocados Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:07pDANA GAS PJS : swings to profit in 2017
AQ
03:07pDP WORLD : profit up 8% to $1.36b in 2017
AQ
03:07pOCI PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pTERADATA : CEO makes 137 times as much as his employee median
AQ
03:07pWorld Lemons And Limes Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:07pWOLTERS KLUWER : Enablon Launches Automatic Submission for Compliance with OSHA Injury and Illnesses Electronic Reporting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.