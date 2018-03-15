CHICAGO, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety released a clinical education podcast, "Preventing Avoidable Deaths."



In this clinical education podcast, Frank Overdyk, MD, who is an anesthesiologist practicing in Charleston, SC, discusses the costs of monitoring patients receiving opioids and the costs of not being monitored. He says that it is impossible to predict with 100% accuracy how a particular patient will react when administered an opioid. Continuous patient monitoring, which costs just $20-$30 per day in the case of monitoring with pulse oximetry, is a small price to pay to help prevent avoidable patient deaths.

This is a cost that Dr. Overdyk believes is justified for today's hospitalized patients. As he says:

Ideally, I believe all hospitalized patients in 2018 deserve at a minimum some form up of continuous monitoring. Triaging is acceptable and it will catch those patients at the highest risk, but if we have a zero tolerance for preventable harm, then we should by paying for continuous monitoring of all patients.

Dr. Overdyk is a member of board of advisors of the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety and organized the two conferences on opioid-induced respiratory depression ("OIRD") for the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation.

To listen to the interview, please click here.

The clinical education podcast is made possible by educational grants from Medtronic and EarlySense.

About Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety is a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to promote safer clinical practices and standards for patients through collaboration among healthcare experts, professionals, scientific researchers, and others, to improve healthcare delivery. For more information, please go to www.ppahs.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preventing-avoidable-deaths-300610696.html

SOURCE Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety