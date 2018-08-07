Priizm Offers an Innovative Approach to Coaching with Live, On-Demand Business and Life Coaching

For People who Want to Improve Any Area of Life, Priizm Offers Affordable Coaching with Top Business and Life Coaches

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / The founder of Priizm, a coaching company that strives to help people from all walks of life to feel better in 30 minutes, is pleased to announce that they are offering live, on-demand and affordable life coaching.

To get started with Priizm, and connect with an unbiased, caring and highly trained coach who will serve as a sounding board on a number of topics including money, life skills and more, please check out https://hellopriizm.com/sign-up/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/508801/3f2c0194-56ee-43a4-ba2c-afd0da0cfd95.png

As a company spokesperson noted, the founder of Priizm understands that while many people could use career coaching, help with relationships, and assistance with any number of life decisions, they may find it difficult to find a helpful life coach. In addition, paying for business coaching and similar advice is traditionally quite expensive.

Priizm's founder spent 15 years in talent management in creative, high-growth organizations where she often observed first-hand the power of coaching and is also certified as a life coach. Recently she used her learned foundations and skills to navigate a near-death medical crisis concerning herself and her newborn daughter.

This experience, combined with her desire to help others, inspired her to create and launch Priizm, and offer people the ability to connect with affordable business and life coaches from an exclusive network.

"Priizm's unique service model solves what our founder noticed during this life event: difficulty finding and vetting coaches, lack of on-demand access to them, barriers to affordability, and poor responsiveness to the momentary or convenient needs of a client versus the availabilities of a coach," the spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to Priizm's innovative approach, people can access a life coach on the spot, or make an appointment for a later time.

Using Priizm is easy--after registering with the life coaching company, people can click a button on the user-friendly site and the system will anonymously call them right away, or whenever is more convenient. After connecting with a Priizm-certified life coach, most people report feeling much better after the first session.

"Coaching helps people take on their day, overcome issues, find clarity, make decisions, deal with people, achieve their goals and more," the spokesperson noted.

About Priizm:

Priizm is a new kind of company that leverages technology to democratize people's access to the power of live one-on-one coaching while disrupting the antiquated $2 billion Coaching Industry. Priizm has accomplished this by creating an exclusive network of top business and life coaches, creating direct live on-demand or by-appointment access to them, offering one low price per call with no subscriptions or plans, and providing all of this through a proprietary, confidential, streamlined call system. The early-stage company launched in November of 2017 and is partnered with Coplex, a top US business accelerator. It has quickly grown into an offering that includes a wide variety of highly trained coaches and a diverse, increasing user base. For more information, please visit https://hellopriizm.com/.

