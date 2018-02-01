Primal Pictures Partners with Penny Medical to offer Primal’s market leading 3D Real-time Human Anatomy to enhance patient engagement and trainee learning

LONDON, Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primal Pictures, pioneer of the world’s most medically-accurate and detailed 3D model of human anatomy based on real scan data, part of the Pharma Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, announces today that it has partnered with Penny Medical, a company that builds solutions designed to improve doctor-patient communications and patient outcomes. Penny Medical and Primal Pictures introduce Penny-Primal Touchscreen, a high-spec interactive touchscreen hardware solution featuring Primal’s 3D Real-time Human Anatomy. The all-in-one, high-resolution touchscreens are preloaded with 3D Real-time regional anatomy modules, providing extended utility, accessibility and mobility for Primal’s award-winning, accurate and flexible digital anatomy; making it easier and more feasible for physicians and educators to employ the Real-time product in a variety of clinical and educational environments. The new Penny-Primal Touchscreen is positioned to enhance doctor/patient encounters and communications in exam rooms, hospital rooms and waiting rooms, as well as in the classroom or lecture hall, as a teaching accompaniment with trainees on patient rounds and in the cadaver lab.



Penny-Primal Touchscreens offer a new way to interface with and benefit from Primal’s unrivalled highly-engaging 3D human anatomy solutions that have earned the company its reputation for excellence among the nearly 1,500 academic and clinical institutions around the globe that readily utilize Primal’s market-leading resources.

“Primal Pictures is pleased to partner with Penny Medical and to introduce Penny-Primal Touchscreens to our academic and healthcare customers,” said Pippa Chadfield, Head of Primal Pictures. “Healthcare professionals and educators wanting maximized engagement in their patient interactions and student instruction require dependable access to the highest quality anatomical content. The new Penny-Primal Touchscreens offer seamless, portal delivery of our award-winning, accurate and flexible digital anatomy via a locally-installed high-spec resource, making it the ideal mobile solution in any clinical or educational setting when the goal is to clarify understanding and drive better outcomes.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Primal Pictures to deliver an engaging, dynamic solution to enhance doctor/patient encounters and further mobilize trainee education and learning,” shared Kieran O’Brien, Founder and CEO of Penny Medical. “After extensive evaluation of various 3D human anatomy models, Primal Pictures is the perfect anatomy solution. It’s the gold standard.”

For more information on Primal Touchscreens and other solutions from Primal Pictures, visit https://primalpictures.com/news.aspx.

