Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Prime Minister Office of India : Cabinet approves Agreement between India and Myanmar on Land Border Crossing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 11:30am CET

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Agreement between India and Myanmar on Land Border Crossing.

The Agreement will facilitate regulation and harmonization of already existing free movement rights for people ordinarily residing in the border areas of both countries. It will also facilitate movement of people on the basis of valid passports and visas which will enhance economic and social interaction between the two countries.

The Agreement is an enabling arrangement for movement of people across India-Myanmar border. It is expected to provide connectivity and enhance interaction of the people of North Eastern States of India with the people of Myanmar.

The Agreement would give a boost to the economy of the North East and allow us to leverage our geographical connections with Myanmar to boost trade and people to people ties.

The Agreement will safeguard the traditional rights of the largely tribal communities residing along the border which are accustomed to free movement across the land border.

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 10:29:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15pDJSingapore Manufacturing Activity Growth Slows in December
02:15pDJA Fight Over the Credit Score Lenders Use for Your Mortgage
02:15p Oil hits new two-and-a-half year highs as higher output looms
02:12p Oil hits new two-and-a-half year highs as higher output looms
02:12p Oil hits new two-and-a-half year highs as higher output looms
02:05p UNITED KINGDOM PARLIAMENT : Committee questions Minister on Brexit impact on trade in waste
01:58pDJBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Minutes
01:45p MINISTER OF ECONOMY : Lithuania’s FEZs among the most attractive in the region
01:41p Stock futures rise on signs of strong global economic growth
01:40p World stocks smash new records as New Year party rolls on
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : U.S. blocks MoneyGram sale to China's Ant Financial on national security concerns
2Oil hits highest since mid-2015 but settles down as outages abate
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell completes sale of its LPG marketing business in Hong Kong and Ma..
4UK regulator investigating Carillion statements
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DRIVERS WANTED: Why Engineers Want To Climb Into The Cockpits Of Tiny Robot Vehicle..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.