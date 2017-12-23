Prime Minister Office of India : Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin calls on Prime Minister

Mr. Dmitry Rogozin, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today afternoon.

Prime Minister welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Rogozin to India on his third visit this year. He noted with satisfaction the marked increase in high-level exchanges this year and warmly recalled his own visit to St. Petersburg in June for the Annual Bilateral Summit.

Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Rogozin discussed the steady expansion and diversification of bilateral ties, particularly noting the standout collaboration in the energy sector and the common pursuit of high- technology cooperation.

Mr. Dmitry Rogozin conveyed the greetings of President Putin to Prime Minister, which the Prime Minister heartily reciprocated.