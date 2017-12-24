Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Prime Minister Office of India : PM remembers Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his 350th Prakash Parv

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2017 | 04:44pm CET

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid homage to 10th Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh ji on his 350th Prakash Parv.

PM said, 'As we mark the 350th Prakash Parv, I bow to the venerable Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He was an embodiment of exceptional courage and immense wisdom. His brave deeds and noble thoughts inspire people across generations.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji believed in the power of equality. He opposed all forms of social discrimination and was revered for his sense of justice as well as honesty.'

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 15:44:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14a NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Average Price of Food in 50 Cities, December 11-20, 2017
03:04a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Services sector emerges as key to FDI in China
02:39a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese, Japanese officials, entrepreneurs discuss cooperation on energy saving, environmental protection
02:34a China urges state firms to guard against overseas corruption risks
12:09a DECEMBER 24, 2017 4 : 10 pm Snow Storm Update
12/24 FUEL SCARCITY : Edo Govt., DPR begin monitoring of petrol stations, ...
12/24 SCOTTISH WATER : repair Christmas Eve burst on Colonsay
12/24 Russian Finance Minister sees economy growing 1.8-2 percent in 2017 - Ifax
12/24 AFRICAN UNION : Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Regarding the Agreement on the Pool Department of the Republic of Congo
12/24DJNew Stimulus Leads Economists to Revise Up Growth, Deficit Projections -- Update
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : CHRISTMAS MEMORIES: Transcript staff shares favorite moments
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Serie A hopes there's plenty to celebrate with holiday g..
3DOHA BANK QPSC : DOHA BANK : honoured for QND support
4QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QIB introduces face recognition app
5OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO S : OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Sealine Yachts now Nojoom partne..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.