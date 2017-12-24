Prime Minister Office of India : PM remembers Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his 350th Prakash Parv

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid homage to 10th Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh ji on his 350th Prakash Parv.

PM said, 'As we mark the 350th Prakash Parv, I bow to the venerable Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He was an embodiment of exceptional courage and immense wisdom. His brave deeds and noble thoughts inspire people across generations.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji believed in the power of equality. He opposed all forms of social discrimination and was revered for his sense of justice as well as honesty.'