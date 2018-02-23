Priority Provides Integrated Electric Delivery and Supply Solution to Brazos Midstream

High voltage transmission line and substation delivers critical electrical capacity to power cryogenic natural gas processing facilities in the southern Delaware Basin.

Priority Power Management, LLC (“Priority”), a Texas-based leading independent energy management and consulting services firm, announced today that it has successfully completed the development and energization of a new private electrical system for Brazos Midstream (“Brazos”) that will power Brazos’ Comanche II, a 200 MMcf/d cryogenic natural gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin. The system consists of a 6.5-circuit mile 138kV transmission line and a 50/83 MVA electrical high voltage (“EHV”) substation (collectively, the “Comanche System”).

Electric high voltage substation serving Brazos Midstream’s Comanche Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin. (Photo: Business Wire)

Priority has been providing energy management and consulting services to Brazos since the company was formed in 2015, initially providing strategic planning, utility coordination and supply management services. Priority’s services expanded in 2016 to include full turnkey engineering, procurement and construction services for private electrical infrastructure to power Brazos’ Comanche I, a 60 MMcf/d natural gas processing plant, as well as compression facilities, valves and interconnect points along their expansive gathering system.

In 2017, when Brazos announced plans to construct Comanche II with significant electrical demand requirements, it turned to Priority for the power solution. Priority analyzed electric service options from multiple utilities to achieve Brazos’ proposed timeline. Once the preferred option was selected, Brazos expanded Priority’s scope to implement the solution, which included negotiating a transmission interconnect agreement with the utility, interfacing with the utility on technical and land issues, developing the Comanche System and managing the procurement of competitive retail electricity supply to Comanche II. Priority completed the Comanche System on time and under budget.

“We value our relationship with Brazos and appreciate the trust and confidence they have placed in us,” said John J. Bick, managing principal of Priority. “We overcame some unexpected challenges during this project but I am proud that the Priority team persevered and was able to meet Brazos’ expectations.”

About Priority Power Management

Priority Power Management, LLC (www.PriorityPower.net) is a leading Texas-based independent energy management and consulting services firm to large commercial, industrial and government customers. Priority provides unbiased and objective energy management services in the areas of energy information, supply and risk management, demand-side management and energy infrastructure solutions. Since its establishment in 2001, Priority Power Management has grown to procure and manage approximately $1 billion of annual energy spend on behalf of clients from its offices in Midland/Odessa, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Abilene.

About Brazos Midstream

Brazos Midstream Holdings LLC (www.BrazosMidstream.com) is an independent midstream energy company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The Company is focused on crude oil gathering, natural gas gathering and processing, compression, treating, water and condensate handling and stabilization. Brazos currently owns and operates approximately 350 miles of natural gas and crude oil pipeline, two natural gas processing plants with a combined capacity of 260 MMcf/d and 50,000 barrels of crude oil storage in the Delaware Basin.

