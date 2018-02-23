Priority Provides Integrated Electric Delivery and Supply Solution to Brazos Midstream

Priority Power Management, LLC (“Priority”), a Texas-based leading
independent energy management and consulting services firm, announced
today that it has successfully completed the development and
energization of a new private electrical system for Brazos Midstream
(“Brazos”) that will power Brazos’ Comanche II, a 200 MMcf/d cryogenic
natural gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin. The system consists
of a 6.5-circuit mile 138kV transmission line and a 50/83 MVA electrical
high voltage (“EHV”) substation (collectively, the “Comanche System”).
Electric high voltage substation serving Brazos Midstream’s Comanche Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin. (Photo: Business Wire)
Priority has been providing energy management and consulting services to
Brazos since the company was formed in 2015, initially providing
strategic planning, utility coordination and supply management services.
Priority’s services expanded in 2016 to include full turnkey
engineering, procurement and construction services for private
electrical infrastructure to power Brazos’ Comanche I, a 60 MMcf/d
natural gas processing plant, as well as compression facilities, valves
and interconnect points along their expansive gathering system.
In 2017, when Brazos announced plans to construct Comanche II with
significant electrical demand requirements, it turned to Priority for
the power solution. Priority analyzed electric service options from
multiple utilities to achieve Brazos’ proposed timeline. Once the
preferred option was selected, Brazos expanded Priority’s scope to
implement the solution, which included negotiating a transmission
interconnect agreement with the utility, interfacing with the utility on
technical and land issues, developing the Comanche System and managing
the procurement of competitive retail electricity supply to Comanche II.
Priority completed the Comanche System on time and under budget.
“We value our relationship with Brazos and appreciate the trust and
confidence they have placed in us,” said John J. Bick, managing
principal of Priority. “We overcame some unexpected challenges during
this project but I am proud that the Priority team persevered and was
able to meet Brazos’ expectations.”
About Priority Power Management
Priority Power Management, LLC (www.PriorityPower.net)
is a leading Texas-based independent energy management and consulting
services firm to large commercial, industrial and government customers.
Priority provides unbiased and objective energy management services in
the areas of energy information, supply and risk management, demand-side
management and energy infrastructure solutions. Since its establishment
in 2001, Priority Power Management has grown to procure and manage
approximately $1 billion of annual energy spend on behalf of clients
from its offices in Midland/Odessa, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and
Abilene.
About Brazos Midstream
Brazos Midstream Holdings LLC (www.BrazosMidstream.com)
is an independent midstream energy company headquartered in Fort Worth,
Texas. The Company is focused on crude oil gathering, natural gas
gathering and processing, compression, treating, water and condensate
handling and stabilization. Brazos currently owns and operates
approximately 350 miles of natural gas and crude oil pipeline, two
natural gas processing plants with a combined capacity of 260 MMcf/d and
50,000 barrels of crude oil storage in the Delaware Basin.
