ProAmpac : Presents Packaging and Healthcare Solutions at MD&M West

Exhibiting its med tech materials capabilities at Medical Design &
Manufacturing (MD&M) West, ProAmpac is inviting participants to explore
how the company’s approach to collaborative innovation could help them.
Med tech engineers and executives attending the MD&M West exhibit and
conference here, Feb. 6-8, will be introduced to the ProAmpac brand,
encompassing medical materials capabilities offered by legacy companies
Ampac, Prolamina, and Coating Excellence International (CEI) prior to
their acquisition and integration into ProAmpac. Today, ProAmpac is one
of the largest and fastest growing flexible packaging manufacturers in
the United States.
“We are inviting the medical community to visit Booth 532 and learn more
about our products and our commitment to collaborative innovation,” said
Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. “This is a company-wide initiative
through which our technical and research people team up internally and
externally with customers to develop solutions tailored to their
specific needs.”
Grose concluded, “Collaborative innovation makes ProAmpac stand apart
from our competitors.”
Materials Solutions
ProAmpac provides innovative healthcare solutions through a low
extractable barrier lamination, called PRO FlexiPURETM. This
product enhances the company’s existing family of barrier drug- and
medical-device overwrap adhesive laminations for the pharmaceutical and
medical device markets. The ultra-clean, low-extractable, high-barrier,
flow-wrap, foil-free high-barrier lamination, which addresses the amount
of trace contaminants found in film structures, has been independently
tested and proven to reduce sealant side extractables by 60 percent over
solvent-based laminations.
In addition, ProAmpac offers solutions in the following categories:
-
Drug delivery ProAmpac is the North
America market leader in blow-fill-seal (BFS) extrusion and
lamination—currently providing form-fill-seal overwraps, pre-made
pouches, as well as the PRO FlexiPURE™ family of films mentioned
above. The firm’s drug delivery packaging includes inhalation, liquid
and solid oral dose, injectable, topical/transdermal, and transmucosal
applications.
-
Medical device Low-extractable barrier
lamination and adhesive and extrusion capabilities are used for
peelable and non-peelable high-barrier foil and non-foil packaging
systems. ProAmpac technologies are found in wipes, syringes, and
medical device barrier applications. These include enteral feeding,
wound care, casting tape, bone cement collagen hemostat, orthopedic
implants, bone and tissue grafts, electrodes, auto injectors and
drug-eluting stents.
-
Over-the-counter ProAmpac provides
flexible packaging solutions for leading over-the-counter
pharmaceuticals: poly-coated one-side paper and paper/poly/foil/poly
structures for single-dose packaging.
-
PRO-BARRIER® Nonwoven ProAmpac is a
leader in extrusion coating and extrusion laminating and printing of
nonwovens for use as surgical drapes and gowns, patient warming and
hypothermia prevention. ProAmpac’s multi-coextrusion lines produce
coated nonwovens that are soft and drapable, yet pass stringent
barrier requirements regarding blood and blood-borne pathogens.
-
High-Speed Film Flexi-Free high-speed
(HS) laminate films can be used in high-speed form/fill/seal machines
where increased speed is critical to throughput efficiencies. The
films heat seal at temperatures 40 degrees lower than standard
laminate materials, allowing the machine operator to shorten dwell
times and increase machine speed. Pouch-making speeds can typically be
increased 20 percent or more on high-speed, horizontal form/fill/seal
machines, creating greater operational efficiency. Additionally,
Flexi-Free HS provides a low-temperature solution for packagers that
may be handling and packaging products that are heat sensitive and
should not have prolonged exposure to higher temperatures.
The
high-speed technology, manufactured in a solventless process, can be
applied to many types of laminations such as metalized PET, foil and
clear film laminations, making the film highly versatile for various
end-market applications such as pharmaceutical, personal care and
consumer products.
About ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a
comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide
creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and
award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided
in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success:
Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement. For more information,
visit proampac.com.
About Pritzker Group
Pritzker Group, founded by Tony and J.B. Pritzker, has three principal
investment teams: Private Capital, which acquires and operates leading
North America-based companies; Venture Capital, which provides
early-stage and growth venture funding to technology companies
throughout the United States; and Asset Management, which partners with
top-performing investment managers across global public markets.
