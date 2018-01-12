ProAmpac : Wins Global Award for Innovative Probiotic Pouch

The
World Packaging Organisation (WPO) has recognized ProAmpac for
developing a stand-up, flexible food pouch with a special de-gassing
valve that keeps live probiotic microorganisms “happy” on their way to
consumers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005473/en/
Farmhouse Culture Kraut (Photo: Business Wire)
The WPO’s 2017 WorldStar food-category
award was given to ProAmpac, one of the fastest growing companies in
flexible packaging, for the sauerkraut stand up pouch design created for Farmhouse
Culture Inc., a maker of organic, probiotic-rich foods and beverages.
The WPO award acknowledges ProAmpac’s design for enhanced functionality
made possible by its press-to-close zipper, its clean, easy opening
facilitated by laser scoring, crisp graphics that reinforce product
freshness, and a well-placed back window for product viewing.
According to Marc McCullagh, Farmhouse Culture’s director of marketing,
“Farmhouse Culture is proud to be an innovator within fermented foods
and it is very exciting to now be recognized for our packaging
innovation as well. Our stand-up pouch and its Ferment-o-vent™ helps
ensure that our krauts and the live active probiotics from our
fermentation process remain happy and tasting amazing! ProAmpac has been
a great partner with Farmhouse Culture to ensure consistent quality in
not only structure, but also outstanding print production to match our
brand style and packaging design.”
WPO’s WorldStar
award “is a victory for both companies and ProAmpac is proud to be
recognized by the World Packaging Organization for our design,” said
Adam Grose, ProAmpac’s chief commercial officer. “Our technical team
collaborated with Farmhouse Culture in meeting the growing consumer
demands of probiotic foods that promote health.”
The World Packaging Organisation, a non-profit international federation
of packaging institutes, associations, corporations and trade
associations, has been bestowing packaging awards since 1970, including
WorldStar, the “pre-eminent international award in packaging.”
About
ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with
comprehensive product offerings. We provide creative packaging
solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning
innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided in our work by
four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity,
Intensity, Innovation and Involvement. For more information, visit
proampac.com.
ProAmpac is part of the Pritzker Group Private Capital portfolio of
companies.
About
Pritzker Group
Pritzker Group, led by Tony and J.B. Pritzker, has three principal
investment teams: Private Capital, which acquires and operates leading
North America-based companies; Venture Capital, which provides
early-stage and growth venture funding to technology companies
throughout the United States; and Asset Management, which partners with
top-performing investment managers across global public markets.
Pritzker Group Private Capital acquires North America-based
middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured
products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s permanent,
proprietary capital base allows for efficient decision making, broad
flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and
alignment with management teams focused on creating long-term value.
Pritzker Group brings significant resources, expertise and credibility
in building businesses and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and
family-owned companies. For more information, visit pritzkergroup.com.
