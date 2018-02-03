Log in
ProMIS Neurosciences : Hope For Alzheimer’s Disease

0
02/03/2018 | 03:20am CET

Alzheimer's disease results from the progressive death of brain cells or neurons. Over time the loss of neurons affects processing of information leading to increasingly severe memory loss, disorientation, mood and behavior changes. Are we making any progress on finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease? Yes, because we now know the underlying driver of Alzheimer's and how to target the root cause. Recent failures in advanced clinical trials by big pharma companies have been disappointing however, results of these trials taught us that to be successful, treatments need to selectively target the toxic form of amyloid beta that kills brain cells. Since this is the primary driver of Alzheimer's disease. What exactly is this approach? Amyloid Beta exists in three forms. Monomer, Plaque and toxic oligomer. The oligomer, the deadly toxic form and the only one known to kill neurons and slowly spread destruction throughout the brain.The lack of clinical success to date is consistent with the fact that none of the therapeutics tested so far selectively targeted this toxic Oligomer. Using this proprietary discovery platform, ProMIS Neurosciences has developed antibody therapeutics that selectively target this toxic oligomer. In preclinical studies, ProMIS' products in development blocked the toxicity and spread of these toxic oligomers providing positive results and real hope. ProMIS Neuroscience, on track for an effective treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 02:19:07 UTC.

