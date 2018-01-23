Probiodrug : to attend and present at upcoming international conferences

HALLE (SAALE), Germany, 23 January 2018 - Probiodrug AG ('Probiodrug', Euronext: PBD), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic solutions to treat Alzheimer's disease, announces that the company is scheduled to attend the following conferences:

(1) Noble Capital Markets' Fourteenth Annual Investor / Equity Conference

29-30 January 2018, W Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, USA

Dr Konrad Glund, CEO, to host meetings and present on Monday, 29 January 2018 at 4:30 pm EDT, in Studio 1

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day here

Dr Glund will also participate in a panel discussion entitled 'Central Nervous System: Is there a cure for Alzheimer's on the Horizon?' Monday, 29 January 2018 at 09:00 am EDT in Studio 1

(2) Degroof Petercam's Healthcare Seminar

1 February 2018, Hotel Bloom,Brussels, Belgium

Dr Hendrik Liebers, CFO, to attend the conference and host meetings

(3) Biotech and Money / Medtech and Money World Congress

5-6 February 2018, etc.venues St Paul's, London, UK

Dr Konrad Glund, CEO, to attend the conference and host meetings

(4) BioCapital Europe Conference

6 February 2018, Sofitel Legend Amsterdam The Grand, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Dr Hendrik Liebers, CFO, to host meetings and present on Tuesday, 06 February 2018 at 4:20 pm CET, in Alderman's Chamber

(5) BIO CEO & Investor Conference

12-13 February 2018, New York Marriott Marquis, New York City, USA

Dr Konrad Glund, CEO, to host meetings and present on Monday, 12 February 2018 at 9:30 am EDT, in Room Wilder

###

For more information, please contact:

Probiodrug

Dr Konrad Glund, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Hollie Vile

Tel: +44 (0) 203 714 1787

Email: [email protected]

The Trout Group

Tricia Truehart, Kelly Mueller

Tel: +1 (646) 378-2953

Email: [email protected]

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke, Caroline Bergmann

Tel: +49 (0) 211 529 252 20

Email: [email protected]

Notes to Editors:

About Probiodrug AG

Headquartered in Halle (Saale), Germany, Probiodrug AG (Euronext Amsterdam: PBD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new therapeutic products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Probiodrug has identified a new therapeutic concept linked to disease initiation and progression. The development approaches are targeting a key neuro-/synaptotoxic component of the pathology, pyroglutamate-Abeta (pGlu-Abeta) as a therapeutic strategy. Its lead product, PQ912, has successfully completed a Phase 2a (SAPHIR) study. The company's pipeline also includes PBD-C06, an anti-pGlu-Abeta-specific monoclonal antibody, in preclinical development. Probiodrug has medical use and composition of matter patents related to the inhibition of QC and anti-pGlu-Abeta-specific monoclonal antibodies, and has, in the Company's view, a leading position in this field of research.

Founded in 1997 by Hans-Ulrich Demuth and Konrad Glund, the company successfully developed a novel therapeutic concept for diabetes - the DP4 inhibitors - which provided the basis for a novel class of antidiabetics - the gliptins. Today, Probiodrug aims to become a leading company in the development of AD treatments and to thereby provide a better life for Alzheimer's disease patients.

About PQ912

Probiodrug's lead product candidate, PQ912, is a highly specific and potent inhibitor of Glutaminyl Cyclase (QC), the enzyme catalyzing the formation of synaptotoxic pGlu-Abeta. PQ912 has shown therapeutic effects in AD animal models. A Phase-1 study in healthy young and elderly volunteers revealed a dose dependent exposure and showed good safety and tolerability up to the highest dose with >90% target occupancy in the spinal fluid. In June 2017, Probiodrug announced top-line data of the Phase-2a SAPHIR trial of PQ912 and presented the study results at CTAD 2017. The positive effects seen on secondary exploratory efficacy markers strongly support (a) the hypothesis of pGlu-Abeta being synaptotoxic and (b) the therapeutic concept pursued by Probiodrug. The study revealed a positive benefit risk ratio of PQ912 and provides important guidance how to move forward in the development of PQ912 as a disease-modifying drug for AD. Altogether, the results make the program highly attractive for further development; the company has initiated the preparation of a Phase 2b core program.

www.probiodrug.de

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder, which is the most common form of dementia, and ultimately leads to death. Today, 47 million people live with dementia worldwide, and this number is projected to treble to more than 131 million by 2050, as the global population ages. Dementia also has a huge economic impact. Alzheimer's has an estimated, global societal cost of US$ 818 billion, and it will become a trillion dollar disease by 2018. (World Alzheimer Report 2016).

Forward Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Probiodrug AG as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.