ProfNet : Experts Available on Cryptocurrency, Life Outside of Work, More

Cyber Skills in the Workplace

Kathleen Hyde

Chair, Cybersecurity Programs

Champlain College Online

"Cybersecurity cuts across all fields and areas of study. From the standpoint of employers, having someone with cyber skills versus someone who doesn't will always be preferential. There's a natural tendency to assume you have to be interested in math or science to do cybersecurity, but I don't see this at all. My undergraduate degree is in art."

Hyde is an expert in cybersecurity education/training, women in cybersecurity, small-business/end-user best practices, physical security's role in cyber, cybersecurity policy, and general cybersecurity/privacy issues.

Website: https://www.champlain.edu/online/

Contact: Tommy Morgan, [email protected]

Benefits and Drawbacks of Investing in Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Tom Meredith

Co-Founder and CEO

BitMinutes

Meredith is available for interviews on the benefits and drawbacks of investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: "The problem with Bitcoin is that it is not tied to an asset and there is no practical use for it."

Meredith is a serial entrepreneur who has been crafting solutions in online security, peer-to-peer (P2P) lending and other ventures for more than a decade. He founded P2P Cash in the mid-2010s to focus on the fintech space, which led to the creation of Smart Token Chain, a breakthrough combination of block chain advances, cryptocurrency innovation and cybersecurity mandates. He founded BitMinutes to apply these new tools to the social mission of profitably removing the structural constraints on the expansion of financial service delivery globally.

Website: www.bitminutes.com

Contact: Mark Goldman, [email protected]

5 Business Lessons Learned from Riding in Ubers

Dave Woodward

Chief Revenue and Business Development Officer

ClickFunnels

Woodward, host of the popular #FunnelHacker Radio podcast, recently visited Phoenix with Myles Clifford, ClickFunnels relationship manager, where they experienced adventures with Uber drivers they've distilled into five lessons for entrepreneurs: "1) Don't make the customer take a hike: On our first ride, the driver asked us to walk half a mile to a place he was familiar with rather than coming to where we were. 2) Know your customers (and don't insult them): A driver started ranting about Millennials wearing shorts and flip-flops, despite the fact that one of her passengers was a member of the Millennial generation and the other was wearing flip-flops. 3) Utilize tools designed for your industry: A driver ended up driving in circles, unable to find a destination a few blocks away because he wasn't using the mapping software he had been provided. 4) Know your numbers: A driver told us he was paying $250 a week to rent a car to make 71 cents a mile -- meaning he has to drive 1,400 miles just to rent his vehicle, before paying for fuel or making a profit. If you don't understand the numbers in your business, you can be spending a whole bunch of time and energy doing a whole bunch of work and never, ever getting ahead. 5) Hire the right people; build the right culture: Dire consequences can occur when someone you hire bails rather than accomplishing a task."

Woodward is the chief revenue and business development officer of ClickFunnels and host of the weekly ClickFunnels Podcast, Funnel Hacker Radio. ClickFunnels is a SaaS software that lets people design and create sales pages, landing pages, order forms, and membership sites. Through this software, people can manage their entire sales and marketing funnel, and it also helps people with anything to buy or sell to do so in the most effective and efficient way.

Podcast: https://go.funnelhackerradio.com/optin

Online Press Kit: http://clickfunnels.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.ClickFunnels.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

3 Reasons to Find a Passion Outside Your Business

Allison Maslan

CEO, Founder

Pinnacle Global Network

"1) It's crucial for you, as a business owner, to be involved in a passionate activity outside your company. Otherwise you run the risk of becoming a single-focused, compulsive workaholic! Been there, done that, and I don't recommend it. 2) When you are engrossed in a non-work-related passion project, the sting of the problems troubling you will fade out. 3) This is when you will do your most revolutionary, innovative thinking and will come up with solutions to many of your dilemmas."

Maslan is the CEO and founder of Pinnacle Global Network, offering business mentorship and mastermind programs to established business owners who want to accelerate their growth, capitalize on their success, and balance it all with a meaningful life. She is also the author of two books: Amazon #1 bestseller "Blast Off!: The Surefire Success Plan to Launch Your Dreams into Reality" and her newest book "Scale or Fail: How to Build Your Dream Team, Explode Your Growth, and Let Your Business Soar" (October 2018, Wiley), which hit #1 on Amazon even before its release. For further high-impact support, watch Allison's free video series for business owners, "The Scale Blueprint" for Established Companies That Want to Multiply Their Growth.

Video Series: https://www.allisonmaslanlive.com/scale

Online Press Kit: http://allisonmaslan.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AllisonMaslan.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

