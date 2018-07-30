Promethera Biosciences : Appoints Mutsuki Takano as General Manager of its Branch Office in Tokyo

Promethera Biosciences SA, a global innovator in cell-based medicines
and liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Mutsuki Takano as
Branch General Manager of Promethera Biosciences Japan Branch and Member
of the Management Team of Promethera Biosciences SA. As announced in May
2018, Promethera’s
branch office in Tokyo marks the starting point for building a
strong presence of Promethera in Japan and additional Asian markets.
Mutsuki Takano joins Promethera from Mitsui & Co., Ltd, one of the
biggest Japanese conglomerate where he was influential in international
business activities such as new company launches, the set-up of joint
ventures, foreign company operations and restructuring projects in the
US, UK, India, China, and other Asian countries. Most recently, his work
focused on private equity transactions in the biotechnology sector for
Mitsui Global Investment, the venture capital arm of Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Mutsuki has contributed to the successful development of more than 10
portfolio companies as a board observer. He received a Bachelor of
Science in Politics and Economics from the Waseda University, Tokyo,
Japan and did his EMBA at Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China.
“In looking to fill this new position, the ideal candidate had to offer
a strong network in Japan and the wider Asian region, combined with a
strong biopharma investment and corporate development expertise. Mutsuki
fulfilled all this and more and we are thus very pleased to present him
as the new head of our recently established branch office in Tokyo and
to welcome him in our Management team,” said John Tchelingerian, PhD,
President & CEO of Promethera Biosciences SA.
“The positive climate and regulatory environment for cell therapy and
regenerative medicine in Japan represent a special opportunity for
Promethera as we drive product and corporate development activities in
the region. I am excited and very much looking forward to contributing
to the continued success of Promethera in Japan/Asia and worldwide,”
commented Mutsuki Takano, Branch General Manager of Promethera
Biosciences Japan Branch.
About Promethera Biosciences
Promethera Biosciences is a
global innovator in liver therapeutics whose mission is to enable
patients to overcome acute and chronic liver diseases. Our lead clinical
program, derived from our patented cell technology platform HepaStem, is
designed to benefit from its immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic
properties. In addition to our cell-based pipeline we develop antibody
technologies, such as the anti-TNF-R1 antibody Atrosimab, to complement
and diversify our therapeutic options. We are a team of international
experts operating out of facilities in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium,
Durham, NC, USA, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland.
Promethera®, HepaStem®, H2stem®, Cytonet®,
Heparesc® are all registered trademarks of the PROMETHERA
group.
