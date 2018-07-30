Promethera Biosciences : Appoints Mutsuki Takano as General Manager of its Branch Office in Tokyo

Promethera Biosciences SA, a global innovator in cell-based medicines and liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Mutsuki Takano as Branch General Manager of Promethera Biosciences Japan Branch and Member of the Management Team of Promethera Biosciences SA. As announced in May 2018, Promethera’s branch office in Tokyo marks the starting point for building a strong presence of Promethera in Japan and additional Asian markets.

Mutsuki Takano joins Promethera from Mitsui & Co., Ltd, one of the biggest Japanese conglomerate where he was influential in international business activities such as new company launches, the set-up of joint ventures, foreign company operations and restructuring projects in the US, UK, India, China, and other Asian countries. Most recently, his work focused on private equity transactions in the biotechnology sector for Mitsui Global Investment, the venture capital arm of Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Mutsuki has contributed to the successful development of more than 10 portfolio companies as a board observer. He received a Bachelor of Science in Politics and Economics from the Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan and did his EMBA at Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China.

“In looking to fill this new position, the ideal candidate had to offer a strong network in Japan and the wider Asian region, combined with a strong biopharma investment and corporate development expertise. Mutsuki fulfilled all this and more and we are thus very pleased to present him as the new head of our recently established branch office in Tokyo and to welcome him in our Management team,” said John Tchelingerian, PhD, President & CEO of Promethera Biosciences SA.

“The positive climate and regulatory environment for cell therapy and regenerative medicine in Japan represent a special opportunity for Promethera as we drive product and corporate development activities in the region. I am excited and very much looking forward to contributing to the continued success of Promethera in Japan/Asia and worldwide,” commented Mutsuki Takano, Branch General Manager of Promethera Biosciences Japan Branch.

About Promethera Biosciences

Promethera Biosciences is a global innovator in liver therapeutics whose mission is to enable patients to overcome acute and chronic liver diseases. Our lead clinical program, derived from our patented cell technology platform HepaStem, is designed to benefit from its immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic properties. In addition to our cell-based pipeline we develop antibody technologies, such as the anti-TNF-R1 antibody Atrosimab, to complement and diversify our therapeutic options. We are a team of international experts operating out of facilities in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, Durham, NC, USA, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland.

Promethera®, HepaStem®, H2stem®, Cytonet®, Heparesc® are all registered trademarks of the PROMETHERA group.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/promethera-biosciences

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Promethera

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005232/en/