Promise Technology Debuts ‘Build Your Own’ Option for its Lineup of Pegasus3 Desktop RAID Storage Solutions

01/09/2018 | 06:01pm CET

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promise Technology Inc., a leading storage solutions provider for creative and IT applications, today announced that customers will now have the option to custom-configure its industry-leading Pegasus3 series of Thunderbolt™ 3 desktop RAID storage solutions. Creative professionals seeking speed, redundancy and higher capacities can use the new platform – found at Promise’s eStore – to create the exact configuration needed for their workflows.

Pegasus3 Build to Order
Now you can configure a Pegasus3 to meet your needs. Pegasus3 now has the flexibility of super high capacity or lightning fast performance. You can also mix and match for the best of both worlds.


Pegasus3
Pegasus3 Series with Thunderbolt™ 3 technology delivers incredible speed and performance for HD and 4K video editing, creative workflow with ease of use and performance optimization.


Until now, customers looking for high-quality Thunderbolt storage systems could only buy the configurations manufacturers offered. Promise has given them the freedom to purchase the exact solution to fit their needs - all with the same superb reliability and support that they have come to expect from Promise. By mixing blazing fast SSDs with high-capacity HDDs in the same Pegasus unit, customers are free to focus on what matters most to them - performance, redundancy or capacity - or a combination of all three.

Options include:

  • 1 and 2 TB SSDs
  • 3TB, 4TB, 6TB, 8TB and 10TB traditional hard drives

Highly optimized for lightning-fast 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 performance and content protection, Promise’s Pegasus3 solutions deliver the speed required for generating high-resolution video and rich media content while offering the safety and security of full-featured RAID protection.

“Whether they are looking to maximize for speed or for capacity, creative professionals will be able to get exactly what they need,” noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. “Promise is listening to our customer base, and we are now offering configurations that don’t exist anywhere else. We are giving our customers the tools to create their visions exactly the way that they want to, rather than through off-the-shelf solutions.”

Pricing and Availability
Price varies based on options selected, with custom-configured Pegasus3 models starting at approximately $1,499. Custom Pegasus3 solutions are available in North America only. For more information, please visit promise.com or Promise’s eStore and follow Promise Technology on LinkedInFacebook or Twitter.    

About Promise Technology
Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 29 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post-production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise’s highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.    

*Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

PROMISE MEDIA CONTACTS:
The Americas: Dena Jacobson at [email protected] or by phone at +949-453-8080
International: Ya-Ping Hsu at [email protected] or by phone at +886-978695780

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f099900-1882-465a-b2a9-f410ace38f80


© GlobeNewswire 2018
