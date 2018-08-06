Proper Elevator Preparations are Essential During Hurricane Season, According to Schindler Elevator Corporation

During a season in which weather can be potentially hazardous, it’s
important that building and facility managers take the proper
precautions to help prevent elevator damage and protect the safety of
building occupants. Schindler Elevator Corporation offers the following
tips to consider before, during and after weather-related events.
Customers should contact their elevator service provider for
implementation of these and other safety measures.
Initial Preparations
“Building and facility managers should first inspect the elevator
machine room’s ventilation openings, windows and doors for possible rain
leakage,” commented Bryan Budnik, director of Repair at Schindler
Elevator Corporation. “If water leakage is found during the inspection,
it can be prevented from reaching electrical panels by installing metal
splash guards around ventilation openings and weather stripping around
any machine room doors that open to the outdoors.”
A diagram showing the location of your elevators, car numbers and the
elevator car phone number should be in your designated security area. In
addition, you should have your elevator company’s emergency phone number
available along with any required numerical designations.
Before the Storm
Steps to prevent weather damage to elevator equipment should be taken
immediately, noted Budnik. They include:
-
Closing all vents and openings at the top of the hoistway to prevent
water from entering the elevator shaft.
-
Barricading the machine room, so that no occupants are left in
buildings that are reliant on elevators for egress.
-
If buildings have elevators that are enclosed, managers should run
each car to the center of the building, or to the top floor for
two-story buildings says Budnik.
-
Elevators exposed to the outdoors should always be run to the floor
below the top.
“Managers should also familiarize themselves with their equipment’s
emergency systems in case there is a need to exit passengers quickly,”
added Budnik. After cars are parked appropriately, shut the elevator
down with the keyed switch and close the doors to prevent unauthorized
personnel from using the equipment. In addition, place the mainline
disconnect in the "off" position to completely remove power from the
elevator. Schindler personnel can provide assistance if a customer is
unsure of what to do.”
While parking elevators and preventing unauthorized use is important,
preparing for power problems is a necessity. “Managers should also
familiarize themselves with their equipment’s emergency systems in case
there is a need to exit passengers quickly,” adds Budnik. “Ensure that
the elevator has a surge protection system. If there is an emergency
power generation system backup or an emergency return system for
hydraulic, machine room-less or traction elevators, make sure it is
reliable. Also ensure that emergency lighting and elevator
communications are operable.”
After The Storm
Refrain from using an elevator during the weather event as water can
disable elevators and lead to dangerous passenger entrapments. As soon
as the weather has cleared, check for water on the control panels or in
the machine room before restoring power. If water is found, do not
resume operation until the elevator service provider conducts a thorough
inspection.
“Because weather conditions can be unpredictable, Schindler recommends
facility and building managers take these precautions and set up a
process ahead of time in order to secure safety of the equipment and its
occupants,” said Budnik. “Practice sessions should be conducted during
low-demand hours of the elevator system and in the presence of a
supervisor within the facility, and/or trained elevator technician.”
To learn more about Schindler Elevator Corporation, please visit www.us.schindler.com.
About Schindler Elevator Corporation
Schindler Elevator Corporation is the North American operation of the
Switzerland-based Schindler Group, a leading global mobility provider of
elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler supports
sustainable urban development with safe, reliable and sustainable
mobility solutions, moving more than one billion people every day all
over the world. Behind the company’s success are over 60,000 employees
operating in more than 100 countries. For additional information about
Schindler Elevator Corporation, visit the company’s Web site at www.us.schindler.com.
