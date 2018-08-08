Prophecy International : Launches Next Generation of SIEMs with its Snare Threat Intelligence Platform

Adelaide, Australia - August 8th, 2018 - Prophecy International today announced the release of its Snare Threat Intelligence Platform to complement their extensive Log Monitoring and Management product portfolio.

Speaking at Australia's largest Cybersecurity in Government event in Canberra, CEO Brad Thomas outlined how executives should be looking at managing their Cyber risk through informed data collection and analysis. ''I am excited to demonstrate how Snare's Threat Intelligence solution enables organisations to improve the correlation and context of their data, and combine it with augmented intelligence to deliver improved threat analysis and response. This is also another demonstration of our core strategies for product innovation, delivering new offerings to our existing customer base, and building new subscription revenue streams to grow our business'.

Originally developed by Australian Defense personnel, Snare has been solving log monitoring and management problems across the globe for almost 20 years. It is the key component in successful SIEM deployments from nearly every SIEM vendor and is trusted by private enterprises and government agencies alike for its ease of deployment and rock-solid architecture and Veracode Certified code.

The new solutions including Snare Advanced Analytics and Snare Advanced Threat Intelligence combine the power of Snare with the massive analytics and big data capabilities from eMite into a new solutions suite to address the SIEM and Cyber Analytics market. Snare Advanced Threat Intelligence combines syslog data from Snare including Windows, Linux, Unix, OSX, Routers, Switches and Firewalls as well as other data sources including directory and authentication data, server patching data, backups and external threat databases like STIX (Structured Threat Information eXpression) - a global data base of known cyber threats. Snare Advanced Threat Intelligence also combines data from cloud based APIs including Office 365 and Amazon Web Services. This enables customer to manage the security posture of all their systems regardless of the location or type of data feed.

Designed for medium and large corporate and government customers, the Snare Security Suite meets the market's requirement for a more affordable way to collect store and analyse data and deliver actionable insights to improve cyber resilience. All products are available either on premise or hosted in the cloud and are available as a subscription service.

In many organisations, the existence of multiple data sources makes it difficult for security teams to easily identify and mitigate problems. By using advanced analytics, Snares' Threat Intelligence platform enables customers to quickly detect problems, identify trends and provide both pre-built and customized dashboards to monitor and set alerts on the cyber performance metrics most important to the business.

CISO of Snare's parent company, Prophecy Intenational, Steve Challans said 'In the increasingly complex environment of cyber security - the issue is not whether there will be a security incident but rather when it will happen and how quickly it can be contained. It was a logical next step for Snare to grow our core logging capability into an overall threat intelligence platform which can leverage multiple data sources into a single view to enable our customer base to quickly and cost-effectively mitigate the risk of a security breach''.

Our global customers consistently tell us their biggest fear is that they don't know what they don't know. Snare Advanced Threat Intelligence enables them to identify the unknown issues and find and fix problems before they affect their business.

About Prophecy International Holdings Limited

Prophecy International Holding Limited is a listed Australian company (ASX:PRO) that has been operating globally since the 1980s. More recently the focus at Prophecy has been on growing the eMite and Snare lines of business. eMite service intelligence platform combines analytics, correlation, capacity, and performance, availability, and SLA management into a single, out of the box solution to provide customers with real time insight. The Snare product suite is a highly scalable platform of security products designed to find, filter and forward event log data. Snare log sources include Windows, flat files, databases, Linux, Mac and Solaris with coverage for desktops and servers.

Prophecy operates globally from Adelaide and Sydney in Australia, London in the United Kingdom and in Denver, USA.

