Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prophecy International : Launches Next Generation of SIEMs with its Snare Threat Intelligence Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 06:27am CEST

Adelaide, Australia - August 8th, 2018 - Prophecy International today announced the release of its Snare Threat Intelligence Platform to complement their extensive Log Monitoring and Management product portfolio.

Speaking at Australia's largest Cybersecurity in Government event in Canberra, CEO Brad Thomas outlined how executives should be looking at managing their Cyber risk through informed data collection and analysis. ''I am excited to demonstrate how Snare's Threat Intelligence solution enables organisations to improve the correlation and context of their data, and combine it with augmented intelligence to deliver improved threat analysis and response. This is also another demonstration of our core strategies for product innovation, delivering new offerings to our existing customer base, and building new subscription revenue streams to grow our business'.

Originally developed by Australian Defense personnel, Snare has been solving log monitoring and management problems across the globe for almost 20 years. It is the key component in successful SIEM deployments from nearly every SIEM vendor and is trusted by private enterprises and government agencies alike for its ease of deployment and rock-solid architecture and Veracode Certified code.

The new solutions including Snare Advanced Analytics and Snare Advanced Threat Intelligence combine the power of Snare with the massive analytics and big data capabilities from eMite into a new solutions suite to address the SIEM and Cyber Analytics market. Snare Advanced Threat Intelligence combines syslog data from Snare including Windows, Linux, Unix, OSX, Routers, Switches and Firewalls as well as other data sources including directory and authentication data, server patching data, backups and external threat databases like STIX (Structured Threat Information eXpression) - a global data base of known cyber threats. Snare Advanced Threat Intelligence also combines data from cloud based APIs including Office 365 and Amazon Web Services. This enables customer to manage the security posture of all their systems regardless of the location or type of data feed.

Designed for medium and large corporate and government customers, the Snare Security Suite meets the market's requirement for a more affordable way to collect store and analyse data and deliver actionable insights to improve cyber resilience. All products are available either on premise or hosted in the cloud and are available as a subscription service.

In many organisations, the existence of multiple data sources makes it difficult for security teams to easily identify and mitigate problems. By using advanced analytics, Snares' Threat Intelligence platform enables customers to quickly detect problems, identify trends and provide both pre-built and customized dashboards to monitor and set alerts on the cyber performance metrics most important to the business.

CISO of Snare's parent company, Prophecy Intenational, Steve Challans said 'In the increasingly complex environment of cyber security - the issue is not whether there will be a security incident but rather when it will happen and how quickly it can be contained. It was a logical next step for Snare to grow our core logging capability into an overall threat intelligence platform which can leverage multiple data sources into a single view to enable our customer base to quickly and cost-effectively mitigate the risk of a security breach''.

Our global customers consistently tell us their biggest fear is that they don't know what they don't know. Snare Advanced Threat Intelligence enables them to identify the unknown issues and find and fix problems before they affect their business.

About Prophecy International Holdings Limited

Prophecy International Holding Limited is a listed Australian company (ASX:PRO) that has been operating globally since the 1980s. More recently the focus at Prophecy has been on growing the eMite and Snare lines of business. eMite service intelligence platform combines analytics, correlation, capacity, and performance, availability, and SLA management into a single, out of the box solution to provide customers with real time insight. The Snare product suite is a highly scalable platform of security products designed to find, filter and forward event log data. Snare log sources include Windows, flat files, databases, Linux, Mac and Solaris with coverage for desktops and servers.

Prophecy operates globally from Adelaide and Sydney in Australia, London in the United Kingdom and in Denver, USA.

Media Contact
Christine Bishop
Chief Marketing Officer
Prophecy International
+61 418 181 352
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Prophecy International Holdings Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:59aLONMIN : Amcu goes on the warpath
AQ
06:57aOIL SEARCH : 2018 First Half Results webcast
PU
06:55aSwisslog reports US $100-million in GCC logistics solutions sales
AQ
06:55aDP WORLD : acquires container feeder and shortsea network operator Unifeeder
AQ
06:53aUPDATE1 : Toshiba sees record quarterly net profit after chip unit sale
AQ
06:52aDUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
06:52aHTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS : 8-k
PU
06:51aBytedance 'mulls offering' next year
AQ
06:51aChina firmly upholds global trade rules
AQ
06:51aPARADIGM SHIFT : CRM’s $40 Billion/Year Industry Enters Ecommerce Arena
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Elon Musk says taking Tesla private is 'best path,' shares jump
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise
3FREIGHT : Uber doubles down on freight business
4TSO3 INC. : TSO3 : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
5Snap's strategy shifts win over advertisers more than users
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.