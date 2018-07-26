Proposed Dealings: Ng Yoke Kian

Bursa LINK

IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

IJMPLNT

2216

Main Market

IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

Email Address [email protected]

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) INTENTION TO DEAL DURING CLOSED PERIOD

Intention to deal in the Securities of the Company by Principal Officer during Closed Period.

The following Principal Officer has given notice of her intention to deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period and her current holdings of the securities is as follows:-Name of Principal Officer/Description of Securities

Holdings of Securities

Ordinary Shares

14,400

0.002%This announcement is also available for reference at www.ijm.com.

