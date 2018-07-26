Log in
Proposed Dealings: Ng Yoke Kian

07/26/2018 | 12:06pm CEST

Bursa LINK

Page 1 of 1

Change Password | Logout

Welcome, IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

Quota Utilised: 39/50

26 July 2018, 5:46:46 PM Last Login: 26 July 2018, 5:25:47 PM

General Announcement for PLC (v13)

RELEASED

Reference No. GA1-26072018-00050

Created by IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD on 26 Jul 2018 at 3:02:35 PM Submitted by IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD on 26 Jul 2018 at 5:45:53 PM

ClosePrint

COMPANY INFORMATION SECTION Announcement Type

New AnnouncementAmended Announcement

Company Name Stock Name Stock Code Board

IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

IJMPLNT

2216

Main Market

CONTACT DETAIL Contact Person

IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD

Designation

Contact No

Email Address [email protected]

Type Subject

Description Shareholder Approval Announcement Details/Table Section

Announcement

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) INTENTION TO DEAL DURING CLOSED PERIOD

Intention to deal in the Securities of the Company by Principal Officer during Closed Period.

No

The following Principal Officer has given notice of her intention to deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period and her current holdings of the securities is as follows:-Name of Principal Officer/Description of Securities

Holdings of Securities

Ordinary Shares

14,400

0.002%This announcement is also available for reference at www.ijm.com.

Attachment

-

-

No File Name

Copyright © 2015 Bursa Malaysia Berhad 9.7.2. All rights reserved.

Terms & Conditions of Use, Disclaimer and Linking Policy

https://link.bursamalaysia.com/BursaLinkWeb/ea/ga_plc/edit.action?eaId=2875662&view=view

Size

7/26/2018

Disclaimer

IJM Plantations Bhd published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 10:05:16 UTC
