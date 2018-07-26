Proposed Dealings: Ng Yoke Kian

Bursa LINK
IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD
IJMPLNT
2216
Main Market
IJM PLANTATIONS BERHAD
Email Address [email protected]
DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) INTENTION TO DEAL DURING CLOSED PERIOD
Intention to deal in the Securities of the Company by Principal Officer during Closed Period.
The following Principal Officer has given notice of her intention to deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period and her current holdings of the securities is as follows:-Name of Principal Officer/Description of Securities
Holdings of Securities
14,400
0.002%This announcement is also available for reference at www.ijm.com.
