Proscia Inks Agreement to Bring Deep-Learning Technology to Dermatopathology

Landmark agreement positions Proscia to transform dermatopathology
market − and opens doors to additional lab partnerships
Proscia
Inc., creators of AI-powered digital pathology software, today
announced it has signed a first-of-its-kind agreement with one of the
largest dermatopathology labs in the country, signaling Proscia’s
entrance into the dermatopathology market and ushering in a new era of
digital and computational pathology applied to dermatology.
This agreement provides Proscia with exclusive access to pathology
slides and expert pathologist ground-truth data for an array of
high-impact, high-volume, dermatological disease states. As a result,
Proscia is uniquely positioned to launch the industry’s first
comprehensive dermatopathology-specific computational pathology suite in
Q4 2018, implemented as a new module of the Proscia platform currently
in use at over 300 institutions worldwide.
“This relationship is a big step forward in Proscia's
mission to bring computer intelligence to pathology,” says David
West, chief executive officer at Proscia. “The number of pathologists in
the U.S. is decreasing, while the need for biopsies is skyrocketing due
to incidences of skin cancer steadily
rising over the past two decades. The dermatology market presents a
significant opportunity to transform laboratory economics and improve
patient outcomes in the fight against cancer, and we are excited to
build similar relationships with labs embracing this next era of digital
and computational pathology.”
“I have long believed that digital approaches are the future of
pathology, and Proscia continues to make significant strides towards
that future,” says dermatologist and dermatopathologist Dr. Tom Olsen,
Clinical Professor, Dermatology, Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright
State University; and President of DLCS-ClearPath, LLC. “The Proscia
team’s deep experience, hardware-agnostic software, and cutting-edge
pathology AI makes it a growing force in the field. I look forward to
watching Proscia elevate diagnosis decisions and care in
dermatopathology − and throughout pathology.”
Proscia began development of its artificial intelligence (AI) module for
dermatopathology in August of 2017 on four disease states, yielding an
unprecedented 98.8 percent accuracy. These results and development
capabilities catalyzed the expansion of the agreement to 18 additional
disease states, acknowledging the viability of Proscia's technology to
measurably advance laboratory medicine and business economics.
The new dermatopathology-specific module and agreement further validate
Proscia’s advanced AI technology, which is designed to assist the
pathologist by streamlining and refining the pathology assessment and
diagnosis process in three ways:
-
Increase diagnostic confidence and concordance for faster, more
reliable lab results
-
Facilitate over 70 percent of dermatopathology case volume and give
forward-thinking pathologists the tools to focus their expertise on
rare and unusual cases
-
Empower Proscia’s partner labs to unlock cost efficiencies, improve
operating margins, and significantly increase revenue streams
Traditionally, pathology diagnoses have involved a single observer
interpreting slides of tissue specimen through a microscope. Though this
is a crucial stage in cancer diagnosis, this subjective approach is
frequently stalled by inefficiencies and inaccuracies. Proscia’s digital
pathology platform -- a modular, software-driven solution for
digital pathology data management, collaboration, and image analysis --
streamlines the process by enabling pathologists to extract and share
data across multiple laboratories, hardware platforms, and colleagues.
Pathology laboratories use Proscia’s cloud-based technology to annotate
and collaborate on pathology cases, capturing an available global
revenue opportunity by providing access to expert pathology for
laboratories around the world.
Proscia’s computational pathology capabilities leverage the data
annotated on the platform. Each slide helps train the AI to properly
identify and diagnose tissue sample images. Repeated across thousands of
slides, this combination of Proscia’s AI algorithm and a lab’s massive
repository teaches the platform to conduct pathology diagnoses with
unprecedented speed, reliability, and accuracy.* If your lab is
interested in becoming a digital pathology partner, visit https://proscia.com/partner.
For those interested in further information on why institutions are
going digital and how they approach best practices in digital
implementation, join Proscia’s upcoming webinar in partnership with The
Pathologist and Leica
Biosystems: “Going Digital: The Whys and Hows of Adopting Digital
Pathology at Your Lab.” This webinar and live Q&A will show how easy
implementation can be by viewing example applications and important
considerations for transitioning to a digital workflow and discussing
the recent and future changes that digital pathology will bring to the
laboratory space. Click here
to sign up for the event, which will be held Tuesday, April 24 at 4:00
p.m. ET; and Wednesday, April 25 at 4:00 p.m. GMT.
*Proscia software is not intended for primary diagnostic use.
About Proscia
Proscia was founded in 2014 by a team out of Johns Hopkins, the Moffitt
Cancer Center, and the University of Pittsburgh to improve clinical
outcomes and accelerate the discovery of breakthrough advancements in
the fight against cancer. Using modern computing technologies that
unlock hidden data not visible to the human eye and turning that data
into valuable insights in the fight against cancer, the company is
dedicated to improving the efficiency, speed and quality of pathology
diagnostics and research. To learn more, please visit http://www.proscia.com.
