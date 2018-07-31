Prospect Medical Hospitals Receive 34 Five-Star Clinical Achievements from Healthgrades

In 2018, 10 Prospect Medical hospitals were the recipients of the distinguished Healthgrades awards for clinical specialty care and patient safety. Many of the hospitals are in the top 5% and 10% in specialized care in the nation. Waterbury Hospital is the only Connecticut hospital named among America’s 100 Best for Coronary Intervention in 2018.

Prospect Medical – 2018 By the Numbers

34 Five-Star Achievements

4 Specialty Excellence Awards

3 Patient Safety Recipients

Clinical excellence in Cardiac, Critical Care, GI, Labor & Delivery, Orthopedics and Pulmonary Care

PATIENT SAFETY

Patient Safety Excellence Award – Top 5% in Nation

Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)

Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)

East Orange General Hospital (2018)

CARDIAC

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention

Waterbury Hospital (2016-2018) – Only hospital in Connecticut named among America’s 100 Best in the category

Coronary Intervention Excellence Award

Waterbury Hospital (2016-2018)

Top 10% in Nation for Cardiology Services

Nix Medical Center (2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Heart Attack

Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2015-2018)

Roger Williams Medical Center (2015-2018)

Our Lady of Fatima Hospital (2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Heart Failure

Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2015-2018)

East Orange General Hospital (2014-2018)

Roger Williams Medical Center (2018)

Nix Medical Center (2018)

Five-Star Treatment for Coronary Interventional Procedures

Waterbury Hospital (2016-2018)

Nix Medical Center (2018)

Five-Star Treatment for Pacemaker Procedures

Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)

PULMONARY

Pulmonary Care Excellence Award - Top 10% in Nation

Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2005-2018)

Roger Williams Medical Center (2017-2018)

Five-Star Treatment of COPD

Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2003-2018)

Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)

Roger Williams Medical Center (2017-2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Pneumonia

Roger Williams Medical Center (2015-2018)

ORTHOPEDICS

Five-Star Treatment for Hip Fracture Treatment

Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2014-2018)

Nix Medical Center (2018)

Five-Star for Total Knee Replacement

Crozer-Chester Medical Center (2018)

GASTROINTESTINAL

Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award – Top 10% in Nation for Overall GI Services

Nix Medical Center (2018)

Top 5% in Nation for GI Medical Treatment

Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)

Five-Star Treatment for Esophageal-Stomach Surgery

Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2014-2018)

Roger Williams Medical Center (2018)

Five-Star Treatment of GI Bleed

Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2013-2018)

Nix Medical Center (2017-2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Bowel Obstruction

Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Pancreatitis

Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)

Five-Star Treatment for Colorectal Surgeries

Nix Medical Center (2018)

APPENDECTOMY

Five-Star Treatment of Appendectomy

Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)

Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)

Our Lady of Fatima (2018)

CRITICAL CARE

Five-Star Treatment of Sepsis

Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)

Rockville General Hospital (2008-2018)

Manchester Memorial Hospital (2009-2018)

Roger Williams Medical Center (2017-2018)

Nix Medical Center (2015-2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Respiratory Failure

Roger Williams Medical Center (2018)

*For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluate outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 17 states.

Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. The complete Healthgrades 2018 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology can be found at www.healthgrades.com/quality.

About Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., a growing healthcare services company, offers a unique and innovative healthcare delivery model, known as Coordinated Regional Care, which emphasizes coordination of care and population health management, with an emphasis on wellness and preventive care. CRC helps coordinate quality care for patients through integrated networks of primary and specialty physicians, in affiliation with hospitals, clinics, other community-based providers and health plans. Prospect owns and operates 20 hospitals, as well as over 165 clinics and outpatient centers. Prospect also manages the provision of healthcare services for more than 500,000 members enrolled in its networks of over 11,000 primary care physicians and specialists. Prospect’s operations are located in diverse areas in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas. For more information, visit www.pmh.com.

