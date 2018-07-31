Prospect Medical Hospitals Receive 34 Five-Star Clinical Achievements from Healthgrades

In 2018, 10 Prospect Medical hospitals were the recipients of the
distinguished Healthgrades awards for clinical specialty care and
patient safety. Many of the hospitals are in the top 5% and 10% in
specialized care in the nation. Waterbury Hospital is the only
Connecticut hospital named among America’s 100 Best for Coronary
Intervention in 2018.
Prospect Medical – 2018 By the Numbers
-
34 Five-Star Achievements
-
4 Specialty Excellence Awards
-
3 Patient Safety Recipients
-
Clinical excellence in Cardiac, Critical Care, GI, Labor & Delivery,
Orthopedics and Pulmonary Care
PATIENT SAFETY
Patient Safety Excellence Award – Top 5% in Nation
-
Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)
-
Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at
Norwalk (2018)
-
East Orange General Hospital (2018)
CARDIAC
America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention
-
Waterbury Hospital (2016-2018) – Only hospital in Connecticut named
among America’s 100 Best in the category
Coronary Intervention Excellence Award
-
Waterbury Hospital (2016-2018)
Top 10% in Nation for Cardiology Services
-
Nix Medical Center (2018)
Five-Star Treatment of Heart Attack
-
Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2015-2018)
-
Roger Williams Medical Center (2015-2018)
-
Our Lady of Fatima Hospital (2018)
Five-Star Treatment of Heart Failure
-
Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2015-2018)
-
East Orange General Hospital (2014-2018)
-
Roger Williams Medical Center (2018)
-
Nix Medical Center (2018)
Five-Star Treatment for Coronary Interventional Procedures
-
Waterbury Hospital (2016-2018)
-
Nix Medical Center (2018)
Five-Star Treatment for Pacemaker Procedures
-
Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)
PULMONARY
Pulmonary Care Excellence Award - Top 10% in Nation
-
Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2005-2018)
-
Roger Williams Medical Center (2017-2018)
Five-Star Treatment of COPD
-
Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2003-2018)
-
Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at
Norwalk (2018)
-
Roger Williams Medical Center (2017-2018)
Five-Star Treatment of Pneumonia
-
Roger Williams Medical Center (2015-2018)
ORTHOPEDICS
Five-Star Treatment for Hip Fracture Treatment
-
Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at
Norwalk (2014-2018)
-
Nix Medical Center (2018)
Five-Star for Total Knee Replacement
-
Crozer-Chester Medical Center (2018)
GASTROINTESTINAL
Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award – Top 10% in Nation for
Overall GI Services
-
Nix Medical Center (2018)
Top 5% in Nation for GI Medical Treatment
-
Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at
Norwalk (2018)
Five-Star Treatment for Esophageal-Stomach Surgery
-
Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at
Norwalk (2014-2018)
-
Roger Williams Medical Center (2018)
Five-Star Treatment of GI Bleed
-
Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at
Norwalk (2013-2018)
-
Nix Medical Center (2017-2018)
Five-Star Treatment of Bowel Obstruction
-
Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at
Norwalk (2018)
Five-Star Treatment of Pancreatitis
-
Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at
Norwalk (2018)
Five-Star Treatment for Colorectal Surgeries
-
Nix Medical Center (2018)
APPENDECTOMY
Five-Star Treatment of Appendectomy
-
Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)
-
Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at
Norwalk (2018)
-
Our Lady of Fatima (2018)
CRITICAL CARE
Five-Star Treatment of Sepsis
-
Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)
-
Rockville General Hospital (2008-2018)
-
Manchester Memorial Hospital (2009-2018)
-
Roger Williams Medical Center (2017-2018)
-
Nix Medical Center (2015-2018)
Five-Star Treatment of Respiratory Failure
-
Roger Williams Medical Center (2018)
*For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million
Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care
hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common
conditions and procedures, and evaluate outcomes in appendectomy and
bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 17 states.
Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for
cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall
clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are
designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected),
3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star
(statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. The
complete Healthgrades 2018 Report to the Nation and
detailed study methodology can be found at www.healthgrades.com/quality.
About Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.
Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., a growing healthcare services company,
offers a unique and innovative healthcare delivery model, known as
Coordinated Regional Care, which emphasizes coordination of care and
population health management, with an emphasis on wellness and
preventive care. CRC helps coordinate quality care for patients through
integrated networks of primary and specialty physicians, in affiliation
with hospitals, clinics, other community-based providers and health
plans. Prospect owns and operates 20 hospitals, as well as over 165
clinics and outpatient centers. Prospect also manages the provision of
healthcare services for more than 500,000 members enrolled in its
networks of over 11,000 primary care physicians and specialists.
Prospect’s operations are located in diverse areas in California,
Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas. For more
information, visit www.pmh.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005804/en/