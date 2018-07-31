Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prospect Medical Hospitals Receive 34 Five-Star Clinical Achievements from Healthgrades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

In 2018, 10 Prospect Medical hospitals were the recipients of the distinguished Healthgrades awards for clinical specialty care and patient safety. Many of the hospitals are in the top 5% and 10% in specialized care in the nation. Waterbury Hospital is the only Connecticut hospital named among America’s 100 Best for Coronary Intervention in 2018.

Prospect Medical – 2018 By the Numbers

  • 34 Five-Star Achievements
  • 4 Specialty Excellence Awards
  • 3 Patient Safety Recipients
  • Clinical excellence in Cardiac, Critical Care, GI, Labor & Delivery, Orthopedics and Pulmonary Care

PATIENT SAFETY

Patient Safety Excellence Award – Top 5% in Nation

  • Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)
  • Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)
  • East Orange General Hospital (2018)

CARDIAC

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention

  • Waterbury Hospital (2016-2018) – Only hospital in Connecticut named among America’s 100 Best in the category

Coronary Intervention Excellence Award

  • Waterbury Hospital (2016-2018)

Top 10% in Nation for Cardiology Services

  • Nix Medical Center (2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Heart Attack

  • Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2015-2018)
  • Roger Williams Medical Center (2015-2018)
  • Our Lady of Fatima Hospital (2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Heart Failure

  • Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2015-2018)
  • East Orange General Hospital (2014-2018)
  • Roger Williams Medical Center (2018)
  • Nix Medical Center (2018)

Five-Star Treatment for Coronary Interventional Procedures

  • Waterbury Hospital (2016-2018)
  • Nix Medical Center (2018)

Five-Star Treatment for Pacemaker Procedures

  • Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)

PULMONARY

Pulmonary Care Excellence Award - Top 10% in Nation

  • Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2005-2018)
  • Roger Williams Medical Center (2017-2018)

Five-Star Treatment of COPD

  • Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2003-2018)
  • Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)
  • Roger Williams Medical Center (2017-2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Pneumonia

  • Roger Williams Medical Center (2015-2018)

ORTHOPEDICS

Five-Star Treatment for Hip Fracture Treatment

  • Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2014-2018)
  • Nix Medical Center (2018)

Five-Star for Total Knee Replacement

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center (2018)

GASTROINTESTINAL

Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award – Top 10% in Nation for Overall GI Services

  • Nix Medical Center (2018)

Top 5% in Nation for GI Medical Treatment

  • Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)

Five-Star Treatment for Esophageal-Stomach Surgery

  • Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2014-2018)
  • Roger Williams Medical Center (2018)

Five-Star Treatment of GI Bleed

  • Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2013-2018)
  • Nix Medical Center (2017-2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Bowel Obstruction

  • Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Pancreatitis

  • Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)

Five-Star Treatment for Colorectal Surgeries

  • Nix Medical Center (2018)

APPENDECTOMY

Five-Star Treatment of Appendectomy

  • Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)
  • Los Angeles Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk (2018)
  • Our Lady of Fatima (2018)

CRITICAL CARE

Five-Star Treatment of Sepsis

  • Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood (2018)
  • Rockville General Hospital (2008-2018)
  • Manchester Memorial Hospital (2009-2018)
  • Roger Williams Medical Center (2017-2018)
  • Nix Medical Center (2015-2018)

Five-Star Treatment of Respiratory Failure

  • Roger Williams Medical Center (2018)

*For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluate outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 17 states.

Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. The complete Healthgrades 2018 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology can be found at www.healthgrades.com/quality.

About Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., a growing healthcare services company, offers a unique and innovative healthcare delivery model, known as Coordinated Regional Care, which emphasizes coordination of care and population health management, with an emphasis on wellness and preventive care. CRC helps coordinate quality care for patients through integrated networks of primary and specialty physicians, in affiliation with hospitals, clinics, other community-based providers and health plans. Prospect owns and operates 20 hospitals, as well as over 165 clinics and outpatient centers. Prospect also manages the provision of healthcare services for more than 500,000 members enrolled in its networks of over 11,000 primary care physicians and specialists. Prospect’s operations are located in diverse areas in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas. For more information, visit www.pmh.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:56pFACEBOOK : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
07:56pSmoke Cartel Announces Development of Proprietary E-commerce Search Engine
GL
07:56pCAREERCHAIN : Aims To Revolutionize the $200bn Job Market With Bizzy
BU
07:55pPHYSICIANS&RSQUO; EDUCATION RESOURCE® ANNOUNCES TIKI BARBER AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR 36TH ANNUAL CFS CHEMOTHERAPY FOUNDATION SYMPOSIUM : Innovative Cancer Therapy for Tomorrow® Meeting
BU
07:54pINGREDION : Next Generation Stevia Market Overview, Growth Trends and Opportunity Assessment
AQ
07:53pUNICREDIT : Poste Italiane teams up with UniCredit on consumer credit
RE
07:53pPEARL JAM HOMESHOWS : Answering the call of homeless families in crisis
PU
07:53pDAIMLER : 2018 Budapest In-Season Test, Day 1
PU
07:53pBANK OF CHINA : Democrats' playbook on Trump getting old
AQ
07:53pFACEBOOK : Deletes Fake Accounts That Mimic Russian Tactics Ahead of Election -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung Electronics profit growth slows as Galaxy S9 misses sales targets
2CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly
3SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
4UMICORE : UMICORE : - Half year results 2018
5BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.