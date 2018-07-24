Prospects for In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity 2018: Over 23,000 Commercial Aircraft will Offer Connectivity to their Passengers by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Prospects
for In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity" report has been
Over 23,000 commercial aircraft will offer connectivity to their
passengers by 2027, up from 7,400 aircraft in 2017. In January 2018,
around 90 airlines had either installed or committed to install
in-flight connectivity (IFC) solutions. Offering connectivity was first
seen as a differentiating factor, however as more and more airlines
provide connectivity, offering in-flight wifi starts to become a
must-have in order to keep a competitive positioning in the extremely
challenging airline market.
The research confirms that installations will accelerate and that
innovation will largely improve the in-flight experience. New generation
satellite systems and air-to-ground networks will dramatically increase
available bandwidth for aero customers. The IFEC industry is highly
competitive and this competition brings positive fallout from a
passenger's standpoint: The cost of MB is continuously decreasing and
customized value-added services allow an even better customer experience.
Key Features of the Report
Overview and trends of the IFE market
E-aircraft solutions: The smart plane concept
Analysis of the business aviation and commercial aviation addressable
markets
Strategic considerations, market share & business models for
operators, service providers, IFC equipment manufacturers
Benchmark of IFC systems, IFC ecosystem & value chain
Operator business models
IFC service provider profiles
10-year forecasts for both commercial airlines & business
aviation
Active terminals for in-flight connectivity by region of installation
at year-end
FSS bandwidth leased by region of usage (Gbps)
Satellite operator level revenue ($ in millions)
Service provider revenues ($ in millions)
Annual revenue per aircraft - ARPA ($) for commercial airlines
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Strategic Issues And Forecasts
3. IFC Services And Smart Plane Concept
4. IFC Ecosystem And Value Chain
5. Analysis And Prospects Of The Commercial Airline Market
6. Analysis And Prospects Of The Business Airline Market
7. Focus On Asia-Pacific Region
8. Introduction Of The Connected Helicopter Market
Companies Mentioned
Emirates
Global Eagle
Gogo
Inmarsat
Lufthansa
Panasonic Avionics
SITAOnAir
Southwest
Thales
Viasat
