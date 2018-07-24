Log in
Prospects for In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity 2018: Over 23,000 Commercial Aircraft will Offer Connectivity to their Passengers by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/24/2018 | 12:26pm CEST

The "Prospects for In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over 23,000 commercial aircraft will offer connectivity to their passengers by 2027, up from 7,400 aircraft in 2017. In January 2018, around 90 airlines had either installed or committed to install in-flight connectivity (IFC) solutions. Offering connectivity was first seen as a differentiating factor, however as more and more airlines provide connectivity, offering in-flight wifi starts to become a must-have in order to keep a competitive positioning in the extremely challenging airline market.

The research confirms that installations will accelerate and that innovation will largely improve the in-flight experience. New generation satellite systems and air-to-ground networks will dramatically increase available bandwidth for aero customers. The IFEC industry is highly competitive and this competition brings positive fallout from a passenger's standpoint: The cost of MB is continuously decreasing and customized value-added services allow an even better customer experience.

Key Features of the Report

  • Overview and trends of the IFE market
  • E-aircraft solutions: The smart plane concept
  • Analysis of the business aviation and commercial aviation addressable markets
  • Strategic considerations, market share & business models for operators, service providers, IFC equipment manufacturers
  • Benchmark of IFC systems, IFC ecosystem & value chain
  • Operator business models
  • IFC service provider profiles

10-year forecasts for both commercial airlines & business aviation

  • Active terminals for in-flight connectivity by region of installation at year-end
  • FSS bandwidth leased by region of usage (Gbps)
  • Satellite operator level revenue ($ in millions)
  • Service provider revenues ($ in millions)
  • Annual revenue per aircraft - ARPA ($) for commercial airlines

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Strategic Issues And Forecasts

3. IFC Services And Smart Plane Concept

4. IFC Ecosystem And Value Chain

5. Analysis And Prospects Of The Commercial Airline Market

6. Analysis And Prospects Of The Business Airline Market

7. Focus On Asia-Pacific Region

8. Introduction Of The Connected Helicopter Market

Companies Mentioned

  • Emirates
  • Global Eagle
  • Gogo
  • Inmarsat
  • Lufthansa
  • Panasonic Avionics
  • SITAOnAir
  • Southwest
  • Thales
  • Viasat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzlxgq/prospects_for?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
