Prumo Logística : Material Fact - MTO Technical Opinion - Board of Directors

Prumo Logística S.A. (the "Company" or " Prumo") (B3: PRML3), in accordance with the provisions of art. 157, paragraph 4 of Law 6404/76 and pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 358/02, in relation to the unified mandatory public tender offer for the acquisition of up to all of the common shares of the Company, for (i) the Company's deregistration as publicly held company before the CVM, which will result at the delisting of the Company from the Novo Mercado Special Corporate Governance listing segment of the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Novo Mercado" and "B3", respectively), and / or (ii) the delisting from the Novo Mercado, with migration to the basic listing segment of the stock market of B3, regardless of the verification of the condition for deregistration ("MTO" or "Offer"), under the terms of the unified mandatory Public Tender Offer Edital, released on February 7, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors of the Company, in compliance with the provisions of article 21 of the Listing Regulation of B3's Novo Mercado and article 13, item (xx) of the Company's Bylaws, favourably expressed its opinion on the acceptance by the minorities shareholders of the Company of the Offer, according to the document approved at a meeting held on the date hereof.

The minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting and the aforementioned opinion are available for consultation on the Company's website (http://ri.prumologistica.com.br/), and on CVM's website(www.cvm.gov.br).

Rio de Janeiro, February 20th, 2018.

Prumo Logística S.A.

Eugenio Leite de Figueiredo

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer