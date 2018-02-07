Prumo Logística : Tender Form

UNIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR THE ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES OF

PRUMO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

SPECIFC TENDER FORM REGARDING THE DEREGISTRATION OF PRUMO LOGÍSTICA S.A. AS PUBLICLY HELD

COMPANY AND THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFER

Specific tender form ("Tender Form") related to the unified public tender offer for the acquisition of up to all common shares of PRUMO LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Shares" and "Company", respectively) that are outstanding or held by the members of the Company's administration and employees, for (i) the cancellation of the Company's registration for the trading of shares in the market as a category "A" securities issuer, under the terms of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Comission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") Rule No. 480, dated December 7, 2009, as amended ("CVM Rule 480",

"Deregistration MTO" and "Deregistration" respectively); and (ii) the delisting of the Company from the special corporate governance listing segment of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) ("B3") denominated Novo Mercado (respectively, "Novo Mercado", "Delisting from Novo Mercado" and "MTO for the Delisting from Novo Mercado" and, the Deregistration MTO jointly with the MTO for the Delisting from Novo Mercado, the "MTO"), to be carried out by the Company's controlling shareholders, as identified in the Unified Public Tender Offer for the Acquisition of Common Shares Edital, disclosed on February 7, 2018 ("Edital") and further, in accordance with the provisions of (a) Law No. 6,385, dated December 7, 1976, as amended ("Law 6,385"), (b) Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended (the

"Brazilian Corporations Law"), (c) the Company's By-laws, (d) the CVM Rule No. 361, dated March 5, 2002, as amended ("CVM Rule 361"); and (e) the listing regulations of the Novo Mercado ("Novo Mercado Listing Regulations").

Except as specifically set forth in this Tender Form, the terms used herein started in capital letters, both singular and plural, shall have the meaning assigned to them in the Edital.

"The registration of the MTO does not imply, on the part of CVM, either a guarantee of veracity of the information provided or judgment on the quality of the Company, as well as on the target shares of the offer."

1. Shareholder Full Name/Company Name Address (Street, Avenue, etc.): Number: Complement: CEP: District: City: State: Country: Phone: Individual/Corporate Taxpayer Registry (CPF/CNPJ): Birth Date/Incorporation Date: Nationality: Marital Status: Profession/Activity: E-mail: Identity Card: Issuing Agency: Name of Legal Representative (if any): Identity Card: Issuing Agency: Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF): Phone/Fax:

2.

Checking Account

Bank (Name):

Branch:

Checking Account:

3.

Authorized Brokerage Company

Company Name:

Address:

Number:

Complement:District:

ZIP Code (CEP):

City:

State:

4. Held Shares

Issuing Company: PRUMO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Quantity:

Quantity (written in full):

5. Manifestation Regarding the Offer

The SHAREHOLDER expressly agrees with the Deregistration, which will result at the Delisting from the Novo Mercado, but does not want to dispose of the MTO Target Shares of its ownership to the Offeror.

The SHAREHOLDER declares to be aware that the MTO Target Shares of its ownership will be unavailable for disposal until the Settlement Date and that, after the Deregistration, it will not be possible to negotiate the MTO Target Shares of its ownership in B3.

6. The SHAREHOLDER declares, further, to be aware that:

a) the MTO does not constitute an offer to sell or acquire shares in the United States of America; and

b) the MTO Target Shares may not be offered in the United States of America without registration or exemption from registration under the terms of the Securities Act.

7. This Tender Form is irrevocable and irreversible, observing the terms and conditions set forth herein and in the Edital.

8. It is elected the Court of the District of the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, to resolve issues arising from this Tender Form.

9. I HEREBY DECLARE FOR ALL PURPOSES (I) TO AGREE WITH THE CONTRACTUAL TERMS AND OTHER CONDITIONS SET FOTH IN THIS TENDER FORM; (II) I OBTAINED COPIES OF THE EDITAL AND OF THE

VALUATION REPORT, BEING AWARE OF THEIR FULL CONTENT, INCLUDING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER; AND (III) I AM RESPONSIBLE FOR THE VERACITY, CONSISTENCY, ACCURACY AND SUFFICIENCY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED HEREIN AND FOR ALL RELATED DOCUMENTATION.

LOCATION

DATESHAREHOLDER

This Tender Form must be full filled and signed, with notarization of signatures, by the respective shareholder or authorized attorney. Once filled, this Tender Form must be delivered until 12 p.m. on the business day immediately prior to the date of the auction on B3, in 3 (three) counterparts, at the shareholder's authorized brokerage company.