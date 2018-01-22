Public Policy Veteran Armando Ramirez Joins SAFNA Engineering & Consulting as the Firm’s Principal Officer

ARCADIA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFNA Engineering and Consulting (SAFNA) today announced that it has hired Mr. Armando G. Ramirez as the firm’s Principal Officer. Mr. Ramirez comes to SAFNA from AECOM, a global leader in technical and management support services focused on major infrastructure projects including transportation design, water systems, and environmental improvements. Most recently Mr. Ramirez was AECOM’s Vice President of Governmental Affairs and Strategy, where his responsibilities included successfully positioning the firm in a broad range of public infrastructure markets. At SAFNA, Mr. Ramirez will be a member of the strategic leadership team, including CEO Jorge Ramirez and Chief Engineer Reymundo Trejo, and will be directly responsible for SAFNA’s business development activities in the areas of public infrastructure projects. He will further serve as a member of the Board of Directors of SAFNA’s parent company, Heateflex Corporation.



A long-time business and community leader in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, Mr. Ramirez brings a distinguished background of accomplishments in both the public and private sectors. Joining AECOM in 2003, Mr. Ramirez rose through a succession of positions to his most recent role as Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategy for the Southern California market, and the firm’s Director of California Strategic Development. Prior to joining AECOM, Ramirez spent 7 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, most recently as a Vice President and registered securities financial advisor for high net worth clients in both domestic and international markets. Before his time at Bank of America, Mr. Ramirez worked as a senior financial analyst for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Mr. Ramirez holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Public Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles, and has completed coursework towards a Masters of Science degree in Public Administration at the California State University, Los Angeles. He has served on numerous boards and commissions in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, including the Eastern Extension Light Rail Joint Powers Authority (board member), the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (Executive Committee Member), Plaza de La Raza (Chairman of the Board of Directors for the past 10 years), and the California State University, Los Angeles (President’s Association Member).

“SAFNA and Heateflex are delighted that Mr. Ramirez has agreed to join SAFNA as a key member of our leadership team,” said Mr. Jorge Ramirez, CEO of Heateflex. “Armando brings deep knowledge of the public infrastructure marketplace in the Greater Los Angeles Area, along with well-developed relationships with key decision-makers in both the public and private sectors. He will serve SAFNA well in the firm’s objectives to broaden and deepen our involvement with regional infrastructure projects.”

About SAFNA

SAFNA offers a wide range of professional engineering services and products. The company provides engineering and consulting services supporting program management, engineering design, and implementation of infrastructure projects. SAFNA is an industry leader in the product design and fabrication of custom carbon and stainless steel storage tanks, pressure vessels, and filter housings, manufactured in a National Board-Certified facility located in San Dimas, California. SAFNA has successfully engineered, designed, and constructed a number of innovative systems for municipality projects including water treatment, landfill, and desalination applications. For more information, please visit www.safna.com

About Heateflex

Heateflex Corporation specializes in gas and liquid heating products used in the semiconductor, life sciences, food & beverage, and other precision process industries. The company offers a broad range of customizable, high-purity systems for heating and cooling fluids and gases, including chemical heaters, deionized water heaters, gas heaters, steam heaters, and heat exchangers. Heateflex maintains patents in over 17 technologies, and continuously develops next-generation systems for its target market segments. For more information, please visit www.heateflex.com

Company contact:

Reymundo Trejo

Executive Director and Chief Engineer, SAFNA

[email protected]