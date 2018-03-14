Public Safety Analytics Global Market Report 2018-2022 Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 16.7% to Reach $11.29 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Public Safety Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Service), Analytics Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, and Descriptive), Application, Deployment Mode (On-premises and hosted), Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The public safety analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 5.22 billion in 2017 to USD 11.29 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The market has driven by the increased need for public safety agencies to protect the nation and the public from potential crimes and disasters. Similarly, increase in adoption of Internet of things (IoT) across the globe have fueled the growth of public safety analytics market. However, the budget constraint in adopting the public safety analytics services has restrained the growth of the market.

The identity analytics solutions segment is estimated to contribute a larger market share in 2017. Identity analytics is a fully integrated solution that provides identity-related risk awareness about the enormous identities generated by the digital devices. The upsurge in usage of IoT devices has led to an increased number of identity and access request, to sort the authorized request for which the identity analytics solution could be used. Public safety agencies have shifted from traditional Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems to advanced analytical solutions, owing to the increase in the demand for identity analytics solution.

On-premises deployment is expected to account for a larger market size during 2017-2022. It provides organizations with full control over all platforms, applications, systems, and data, which could be handled and managed by their own IT staff. Several public safety organizations have been expected to prefer on-premises security as national security cannot be risked by losing sensitive data.

APAC offers growth opportunities for the public safety analytics market to grow, as countries in this region have heavily invested in the deployment of the public safety analytics solutions for national security and public safety.

The key public safety analytics market vendors are Hexagon (Sweden), IBM (US), Cisco (US), NEC (Japan), SAP (Germany), Esri (US), SAS (US), Nice Systems (Israel), Splunk (US), Verint Systems (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), and Haystax (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Direct Threats to National Security and Public Safety

Rising Investments in Smart City Initiatives

Growing Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices for Public Safety

Restraints

Budget Constraints in Adopting Public Safety Analytics Services

Opportunities

Proliferation of Hosted Public Safety Analytics Solutions and Services

Introduction of ML/AI-Based Public Safety Solutions and Services

Challenges

Lack of Awareness of Public Safety Analytics Solutions and Services

