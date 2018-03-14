Public Safety Analytics Global Market Report 2018-2022 Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 16.7% to Reach $11.29 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Public
Safety Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Service), Analytics
Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, and Descriptive), Application,
Deployment Mode (On-premises and hosted), Industry Vertical, and Region
- Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The public safety analytics market size is expected to grow from USD
5.22 billion in 2017 to USD 11.29 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.7%
during the forecast period.
The market has driven by the increased need for public safety agencies
to protect the nation and the public from potential crimes and
disasters. Similarly, increase in adoption of Internet of things (IoT)
across the globe have fueled the growth of public safety analytics
market. However, the budget constraint in adopting the public safety
analytics services has restrained the growth of the market.
The identity analytics solutions segment is estimated to contribute a
larger market share in 2017. Identity analytics is a fully integrated
solution that provides identity-related risk awareness about the
enormous identities generated by the digital devices. The upsurge in
usage of IoT devices has led to an increased number of identity and
access request, to sort the authorized request for which the identity
analytics solution could be used. Public safety agencies have shifted
from traditional Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems to
advanced analytical solutions, owing to the increase in the demand for
identity analytics solution.
On-premises deployment is expected to account for a larger market size
during 2017-2022. It provides organizations with full control over all
platforms, applications, systems, and data, which could be handled and
managed by their own IT staff. Several public safety organizations have
been expected to prefer on-premises security as national security cannot
be risked by losing sensitive data.
APAC offers growth opportunities for the public safety analytics market
to grow, as countries in this region have heavily invested in the
deployment of the public safety analytics solutions for national
security and public safety.
The key public safety analytics market vendors are Hexagon (Sweden), IBM
(US), Cisco (US), NEC (Japan), SAP (Germany), Esri (US), SAS (US), Nice
Systems (Israel), Splunk (US), Verint Systems (US), Hitachi Vantara
(US), and Haystax (US).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increasing Direct Threats to National Security and Public Safety
-
Rising Investments in Smart City Initiatives
-
Growing Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices for Public Safety
Restraints
-
Budget Constraints in Adopting Public Safety Analytics Services
Opportunities
-
Proliferation of Hosted Public Safety Analytics Solutions and Services
-
Introduction of ML/AI-Based Public Safety Solutions and Services
Challenges
-
Lack of Awareness of Public Safety Analytics Solutions and Services
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Public Safety Analytics Market, by Component
7 Public Safety Analytics Market, by Analytics Type
8 Market By Application
9 Market By Deployment Mode
10 Public Safety Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical
11 Public Safety Analytics Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
-
Cisco
-
ESRI
-
Haystax
-
Hexagon
-
Hitachi Vantra
-
IBM
-
NEC
-
Nice Systems
-
SAP
-
SAS
-
Splunk
-
Verint Systems
