Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publix : Converts to Electronic Stock Certificates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

Effective today, Publix Super Markets Inc. common stock will only be issued as electronic certificates (e-certificates). Paper stock certificates will no longer be available or issued by Publix.

E-certificates have become an industry standard with very few companies issuing paper certificates for their common stock. For Publix stockholders, managing stock accounts is easier and more secure with e-certificates. E-certificates do not have to be safeguarded, and stockholders do not have to physically locate their certificates when they have a Publix stock transaction. Additionally, e-certificates support Publix’s commitment to the environment by reducing the use of paper.

Publix encourages its stockholders to exchange their paper certificates for e-certificates free of charge. Information was mailed to stockholders the week of July 16 regarding the transition to e-certificates. Stockholders will be provided account statements when they have a transaction on their Publix stock account or annually each January.

By visiting Publix Stockholder Online at corporate.publix.com/stock, stockholders can conveniently view their stock account activity and elect to receive electronic account statements.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,188 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:50pREPSOL YPF : to Buy 40% of Mexican Lubricants Producer Bardahl
DJ
04:48pHASBRO : bests expectations with Q2 numbers
AQ
04:48pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited – Preliminary Basis of Allotment
PU
04:48pPETROGAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:48pRECM AND CALIBRE : Results of the Special Resolution Passed by Shareholders of the Company
PU
04:48pMOVING MOUNTAINS FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA : to Hike Through Iceland
BU
04:47pPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Idaho Lottery Awards Two-Year Contract Extension to International Gamco
AQ
04:47pFUTURE FARM TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - FFT
AQ
04:47pDelving into a vast and varied realm—new collection of short stories features beach house as a catalyst for change
GL
04:47pUK Broadband Providers Shares Rise on Plans to Boost Connectivity -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2SHIRE : SHIRE PLC : Notice of Results
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
5DANSKE BANK : European regulator ESMA fines five Nordic banks 2.48 million euros

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.