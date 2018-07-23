Publix : Converts to Electronic Stock Certificates

Effective today, Publix Super Markets Inc. common stock will only be
issued as electronic certificates (e-certificates). Paper stock
certificates will no longer be available or issued by Publix.
E-certificates have become an industry standard with very few companies
issuing paper certificates for their common stock. For Publix
stockholders, managing stock accounts is easier and more secure with
e-certificates. E-certificates do not have to be safeguarded, and
stockholders do not have to physically locate their certificates when
they have a Publix stock transaction. Additionally, e-certificates
support Publix’s commitment to the environment by reducing the use of
paper.
Publix encourages its stockholders to exchange their paper certificates
for e-certificates free of charge. Information was mailed to
stockholders the week of July 16 regarding the transition to
e-certificates. Stockholders will be provided account statements when
they have a transaction on their Publix stock account or annually each
January.
By visiting Publix Stockholder Online at corporate.publix.com/stock,
stockholders can conveniently view their stock account activity and
elect to receive electronic account statements.
Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000
employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,188
stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North
Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100
Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In
addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service
is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more
information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.
