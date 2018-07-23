Publix : Converts to Electronic Stock Certificates

Effective today, Publix Super Markets Inc. common stock will only be issued as electronic certificates (e-certificates). Paper stock certificates will no longer be available or issued by Publix.

E-certificates have become an industry standard with very few companies issuing paper certificates for their common stock. For Publix stockholders, managing stock accounts is easier and more secure with e-certificates. E-certificates do not have to be safeguarded, and stockholders do not have to physically locate their certificates when they have a Publix stock transaction. Additionally, e-certificates support Publix’s commitment to the environment by reducing the use of paper.

Publix encourages its stockholders to exchange their paper certificates for e-certificates free of charge. Information was mailed to stockholders the week of July 16 regarding the transition to e-certificates. Stockholders will be provided account statements when they have a transaction on their Publix stock account or annually each January.

By visiting Publix Stockholder Online at corporate.publix.com/stock, stockholders can conveniently view their stock account activity and elect to receive electronic account statements.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,188 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

