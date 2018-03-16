Log in
Pulse Evolution Files Notice of Change of Substantial Holder Interest

03/16/2018 | 08:41pm CET

HOBE SOUND, Fla., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Evolution Corporation (OTC: PLFX), a recognized pioneer and leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for holographic live performances, virtual reality and augmented reality, today announced that it has been notified of a material Change of Substantial Holder Interest by Pulse Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition corporation affiliated with Michael Williams Productions, itself a Pulse joint venture partner which is currently engaged in the development as a co-Producer of entertainment properties based on Pulse's key celebrity rights agreements.

Pulse Acquisition Corporation has notified the Company that it has reached agreement, and intends, to acquire approximately 120 million shares restricted shares of Pulse Evolution Corporation, at a price of $0.62 per share, which if consummated could result in a change of control of the Company.  As of March 15, 2018, Pulse Acquisition Corporation has reported the acquisition of 72,271,706 shares, or 35% of the current total outstanding shares of the Company.

Notices of Changes of Substantial Holder Interest relating to the recent purchase disclosures can be found via the OTC Markets website via the following link: 

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PLFX/disclosure

About Pulse Evolution Corporation

The Company is a recognized pioneer and leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence.  Pulse is most popularly known for producing the animated digital human likeness of the late Michael Jackson that appeared in a live performance of the Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014, seen by more than 11 million television viewers and generating more than 2,400 news articles and 98 billion Internet impressions.  

Founded by the world's leading executives and producers of photorealistic digital humans, such as the lead character from the film "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and the concert experience "Tupac at Coachella', Pulse Evolution is currently developing computer-generated digital humans for entertainment and media applications, such as holographic live performances, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence.  The Company has a multi-year revenue share agreement with the Estate of Michael Jackson, and the Company also counts the estates of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe as significant shareholders.

The Company sees digital humans emerging as ubiquitous in society, culture and industry.  They will not only perform for audiences on stage or in film, but they will also represent individual consumers as digital likeness avatars, in realistic and fantasy form, appearing and interacting on the consumer's behalf in electronic and mobile communication, social media, video games and virtual reality.  Future digital humans will provide a relatable human interface for artificial intelligence applications, 'thinking' machine systems that, through the Company's technology, will appear as realistic communicating humans in mobile devices, digital signage, classrooms and through lightweight wearable augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headsets.  The Company's long-term goal is to develop its technology beyond entertainment applications, ultimately supporting licensees and joint venture partners who are seeking to build the 'face' of artificial intelligence, to provide a human form to interactive artificially intelligent computer beings. 

Pulse has operations in Hobe Sound, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulse-evolution-files-notice-of-change-of-substantial-holder-interest-300615458.html

SOURCE Pulse Evolution Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
