PulsePoint : CEO Sloan Gaon Recognized in PharmaVOICE 100

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint is proud to announce that CEO, Sloan Gaon, has been selected as a member of this year's PharmaVOICE 100 awards. Each year, PharmaVOICE magazine recognizes the most inspirational, motivational, and transformative individuals throughout the life-sciences industry in its annual PharmaVOICE 100 issue.

Gaon was recognized by PharmaVOICE for his pioneering use of programmatic advertising to connect targeted health solutions to the appropriate consumers. By applying this technology to the health / life sciences space, Gaon and PulsePoint hope to more efficiently connect patients with the right treatments, and clinical trials to the appropriate subjects.

"At PulsePoint, we work to create a people-centric mentality with a set of core values that are present throughout all aspects of our company," said Gaon. "My role as an innovator is to empower the team to achieve great things through product innovation and client satisfaction. I credit this mentality to our continued success. I'm thoroughly honored to be recognized alongside so many other industry luminaries and it's excellent to see our efforts recognized as we continue to change the way patients are introduced to their best healthcare options."

PulsePoint's goal is to make the customer the center of all health marketing and achieve radical health personalization. "I believe that through the power of technology and data, personalized health care can become a reality," continued Gaon.

The award also noted several substantial business decisions Gaon spearheaded in the past year, including PulsePoint's acquisition of Vitality Ad Lab and his formation of the Programmatic Ad Council.

Announced in the July/August issue of PharmaVOICE, this year's distinguished honorees were nominated by thousands of PharmaVOICE readers and selected based on substantive accounts describing how they have inspired or motivated their colleagues, peers, and even competitors; their positive impact on patients, their organizations, and the industry at large.

Gaon and the other honorees will be formally recognized at a September 13 dinner and reception in New York City.

For more information about PulsePoint, please visit pulsepoint.com.

About PulsePoint



PulsePoint is the leading global authority in programmatic health technology. With the most intelligent health-centered view of the customer, PulsePoint has pioneered radical health personalization™, accelerating the discovery and activation of patients and providers for real world outcomes, while helping publishers increase yield through actionable insights. PulsePoint's core competencies include proprietary data capabilities, natural language processing, and reach across digital devices. On the strength of these capabilities, PulsePoint manages a successful programmatic exchange and content marketing distribution platform for all industry verticals.

Investors in the company include Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), Gotham Ventures, New Atlantic Ventures (NAV), Investor Growth Capital, Updata Partners and VantagePoint Capital Partners.

About PharmaVOICE:

Published monthly, with the combined July/August PharmaVOICE 100 and November/December Year in Preview issues, PharmaVOICE is expressly written and designed to deliver the views, opinions, and insights of the executives who are shaping the direction of the dynamic and multifaceted life-sciences industry. PharmaVOICE reaches more than 46,000 BPA qualified subscribers and 60,000 users with its digital edition. PharmaVOICE's unique horizontal editorial approach cuts across industry silos, providing a holistic overview of the life-sciences industry, addressing a range of topics from molecule through market. By engaging compelling personalities from diverse industry sectors, PharmaVOICE provides multiple perspectives on business challenges, trends, and topics. Editorial content sparks dialog, initiates debate, and opens the lines of communication to facilitate and improve business-to-business relationships. PharmaVOICE's multiple-perspective and in-depth original forums, feature articles, topics, and departments are audience-driven. PharmaVOICE provides executives with useful peer-to-peer insights on a broad range of business practices and topics to a wide range of life-science sectors.

