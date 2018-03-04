Log in
Pundi X : will ship 4,000 blockchain-based POS devices in Q2 2018

03/04/2018 | 09:12am CET

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pundi X, a multi-cryptocurrency point-of-sale ("POS") solutions provider for physical retail stores, today announced that it will ship 4,000 Pundi X POS devices in Q2 2018. The first batch of these 4,000 blockchain-based POS devices will be delivered to Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Switzerland, enabling both the retailers and the consumers to do cryptocurrency to fiat or fiat to cryptocurrency transactions easily.

Pundi X POS is the world’s first and smallest blockchain-based point-of-sales terminal.

Pundi X POS is the world's first and smallest blockchain-based point-of-sales terminal. It is designed to sit conveniently on a physical retail counter in order to enable the mainstream consumers to easily conduct cryptocurrency transactions. These POS devices can also help the retail store owners to convert crypto to fiat or fiat to crypto for transactions or to top up a card at the point-of-sale

The device serves as the bridge that connects the real world and the crypto world. The retailers and consumers can choose to use BTC, ETH, LTC, XEM, XLM, QTUM, ACT, DGD, PXS and other cryptocurrencies to conduct the transaction together with fiat money (Dollars, Rupiah, Baht etc), bank card, mobile wallet or Pundi X PASS subject to local regulations in each market.

"More and more people are owning cryptocurrencies. According to the survey of mass-market cryptocurrency adoption, 35% of cryptocurrency owners want to use cryptocurrencies for trading and investment as well as to make purchases. However, owners have limited ways to spend them," says Zac Cheah, CEO and co-founder of Pundi X. "We want to empower the retailers to accept cryptocurrency payment to cater this growing demand with Pundi X POS devices. Shipping 4,000 POS devices is a start to take cryptocurrency transactions to the mainstream consumers."

500 units are open for individual order

The Pundi X POS device is also open for individual order for 31 countries. 30 units are available for order each day at 16:00 GMT+8 (SG/HK time). One email address / one ETH sending address allows an order of one Pundi X POS device only. Once the daily quota runs out, the ordering button will be closed and open again next day. The order page is available at https://www.pundix.com/product. 500 units are reserved for individual orders.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a multi-cryptocurrency point-of-sale ("POS") solutions provider for retail stores seeking to accept digital currencies in the world. Pundi X POS enables shops, cafes and convenience stores to facilitate cryptocurrency transaction for the average consumers. Pundi X builds on the success of Pundi-Pundi, one of Indonesia's popular QR code cashless payment apps, has already signed up more than 100,000 registered users and over 600 merchant partners in Jakarta in less than a year of operation. 

To build a better cryptocurrency ecosystem in different countries, Pundi X is a founding member of XPOS Consortium and Indonesian Blockchain Association. The company is also a member of Singapore Fintech Association, Fintech Association of Hong Kong, ACCESS, and Swiss Finance and Fintech Association.

For more information, please visit https://pundix.com/.

You can also find Pundi X on the following social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PundiXLabs
Telegram: http://t.me/pundix
Medium: http://medium.com/pundix
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/pundixlabs
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOIf6WeLEzZi3DQxzenTZeA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pundi_x/

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pundi-x-will-ship-4000-blockchain-based-pos-devices-in-q2-2018-300607786.html

SOURCE Pundi X


© PRNewswire 2018
