Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Announces Cash Distribution for March 2018

VANCOUVER, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: AAR.UN) today announced that its Board of Trustees has approved a cash distribution of $0.026 per trust unit for the month of March 2018 (equivalent to $0.312 per trust unit on an annualized basis). This distribution will be paid on April 16, 2018 to unitholders of record at the close of business on March 30, 2018.

The Trust's units are listed on the TSX under the symbol AAR.UN. The Trust currently has 305,880,218 units issued and outstanding.

About Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets across Canada and key distribution and logistics markets in the United States. The Trust is an internally managed REIT and is one of the largest publicly-traded REITs in Canada that offers investors exposure to industrial real estate assets in Canada and the United States.

Additional information about the PIRET is available at www.piret.ca or www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (PIRET)